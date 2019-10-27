Chris Wallace grills Mike Pence for making ISIS kill partisan: ‘Why didn’t you tell Nancy Pelosi?’
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday refused to say why President Donald Trump broke tradition by not notifying select congressional leaders — known as the Gang of Eight — about a raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
During a Sunday interview with Pence, Wallace noted that Trump admitted that he had not told Democratic congressional leaders about the raid.
“The implication seeming to be that he was worried that Pelosi or members of Congress would leak this,” Wallace explained. “Does the president not trust the Speaker of the House with sensitive national security information?”
“I don’t think that was the implication at all,” Pence said. “I think from the time that we got actionable intelligence, the president’s total focus here was on a successful mission and the safety of American troops.”
“Why didn’t he tell Nancy Pelosi?” Wallace pressed.
“We wanted them to be able to get in and get out, it’s a dangerous mission on the ground,” Pence opined. “They went with the resolve in the determination as president to bring al-Baghdadi to justice but they also went with our prayers and I just couldn’t be more proud. When they were wheels up out of country, no American casualties and al-Baghdadi is dead.”
“We all applaud that,” Wallace replied. “I do want to ask you, it is my job as a newsman, respectfully, why didn’t the president notify Speaker of the House?”
Pence followed up with another non-answer.
“I just want to emphasize the president’s focus here throughout particularly the last several days was on the mission to bring a man who was the most wanted man in the world,” the vice president droned, “a man who had brought unspeakable violence through the ISIS caliphate, who was exporting violence throughout the world to justice and that combined with ensuring the safety of our forces coming in from executing the mission and moving out was the president’s directive throughout this effort and I know it animated every decision that he made along the way.”
Still refusing to answer the question, Pence added: “Let me also say what a privilege it was for me to be a small part of this in the Situation Room because we mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve, our hearts are with Kayla Mueller family, but as a Hoosier, I will tell you I remember when Peter Kassig was killed. It broke the heart of the people of Indiana. I spent time with his parents and for me to be sitting alongside a president who brought the man responsible for that justice will be something that I cherish the rest of my life.”
Baghdadi ‘The Ghost’: About the Jihadist chief who oversaw ISIS’ rise and fall
Reclusive jihadist supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi oversaw the bloodstained rise and ultimate collapse of his Islamic State group's "caliphate" while keeping such a low profile that he was nicknamed "The Ghost".
After proclaiming himself caliph in 2014, Baghdadi held sway over seven million people across swathes of Syria and Iraq, where IS implemented its brutal version of Islamic law.
His infamous declaration from the Al-Nuri Mosque in Iraq's Mosul unleashed a wave of violence that has since killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions more and drawn world powers into the region's conflicts.
Trump downplays Osama bin Laden killing: My Baghdadi kill ’was the biggest there is’
During a rambling press conference after announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump hyped up the military incursion while diminishing the attack that led to the death 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Responding to questions about the military maneuver that resulted in Baghdadi reportedly killing himself, Trump couldn't help but compare the accomplishment on his watch to that of his predecessor President Barack Obama.
"Bin Laden was a big thing," Trump said unprompted, "but this is the biggest there is - this is the worst ever. Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama became big with the World Trade Center."
Trump says he told Russia of ISIS raid, but not Pelosi and Schiff because ‘Washington is a leaking machine’
During a press conference on Sunday, President Donald Trump congratulated himself after the U.S. military reportedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Speaking from the White House, Trump insisted that he had been on the trail of the ISIS leader since his first day in office.
"I would say, where is Baghdadi?" Trump explained.
The president also said that countries like Russia had been notified in advance of the raid but Democratic leaders in the Gang of Eight were reportedly not told even though it is customary.
Trump suggested that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were not told because of potential leaks.