Chuck Todd blows up on Ron Johnson in stunning shouting match after Trump defender refuses to answer his questions

Meet The Press host Chuck Todd exploded on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday morning for refusing to answer his questions and instead spouting, “Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff!”

In a remarkably combative performance for Todd, he found himself shouting over the Republican and demanding he stick to the questions at hand.

With Todd attempting to press the Trump defender on the president’s Ukraine phone call, Johnson instead rambled, “You’ve got [former CIA director] John Brennan on, you ought to ask director Brennan, what did Peter Strzok mean when he texted Lisa Page on December 15, 2016, quote—.”

“What does this have to do with Ukraine?” Todd interupted.

“It has everything to do with Ukraine,” Johnson shot back.

“I have no idea why Fox News propaganda stuff is popping up on here,” Todd insisted. “I have no idea.”

“Because this is underlining exactly why President Trump is upset, and why his supporters are upset, with the news media,” Johnson exclaimed as both of their voices rose.

“Senator Johnson, please!” Todd snapped. “Can we please answer the question that I asked you, instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him?! I’m just trying to ask a simple question of what made you wince?”

“Because I didn’t want those connected,” Johnson fired back, “When I asked the president about that, he completely denied it. He adamantly denied it. He vehemently, angrily denied it. He said, ‘I’d never do that.’”

Watch below:

WATCH: @SenRonJohnson is asked why he winced & brings up a “conspiracy theory.”@chucktodd: “I have no idea why we’re going here. … Can we please answer the question I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him?” #MTP pic.twitter.com/41i7WPHQlF — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 6, 2019