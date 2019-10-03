‘Circular firing squad’: Trump and Pence aides battling each other as president drags VP into his Ukraine mess
During a CNN segment on the increasing chaos at the White House in the face of an impeachment inquiry, a former official in Bill Clinton’s White House said there is a growing rift between Donald Trump’s aides and Vice President Mike Pence’s people as the president tries to drag Pence into his Ukraine scandal that is imperiling his presidency.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart said that the offices of the president and the VP are not on the same page and that is leading to panic in both offices.
“There’s a split between the president’s aides and the vice president’s aides,” Lockhart explained. “That is always a sign of impending disaster. That he [Pence] had nothing to do with this, he didn’t know anything about it, he wasn’t aware of anything.”
“Then the president’s aides put out not only was his guy on the call, he had the transcript within 24 hours and he was given the briefing when he did go over to Poland as part of the mission to meet with Ukraine’s president,” he continued. “So it’s a bit of a circular firing squad right now at the White House as people try to position their principles and settle some scores in the — you know, in the process.”
Watch below:
