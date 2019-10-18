Clinton drops a stunning claim: Russia is grooming a 2020 Democrat to launch third-party presidential run
Hillary Clinton just dropped a bombshell. The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote by close to 3 million more votes than the current president is accusing Russia of grooming a current 2020 Democrat, specifically a woman, to launch a third party run for the White House – to ensure Donald Trump wins re-election.
Russia knows they “they can’t win without a third-party candidate,” Clinton told David Plouffe on his podcast Campaign HQ, as Mediaite reports.
“I think they’ve got their eye somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s a favorite of the Russians,” Clinton said. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”
The former U.S. Secretary of State and former U.S. Senator said she’s “not making any predictions,” and added, “I don’t know who it’s going to be but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states where they most need it.”
Third party candidates have a long history of taking votes away from mainstream candidates, and at the very least reducing their margin of victory. According to History.com, Ross Perot in 1992 took 19% of the vote, giving Bill Clinton a win but with just 43% of the popular vote. And in 2000, some say Ralph Nader’s third-party run stole the election from Al Gore and handed it – with the help of the Supreme Court – to George W. Bush.
In the three states that gave Trump the narrowest of victories, throwing the 2016 Electoral College win to him, third party candidate votes made all the difference – with just 77,000 votes across three states.
For example, in Wisconsin, Gary Johnson won 106,674 votes. Trump beat Clinton by just 22,748 votes. In Pennsylvania, Gary Johnson won 146,715 votes. Trump beat Clinton by just 44,292 votes. And in Michigan, Gary Johnson won 172,136 votes. Trump beat Clinton by just 10,704 votes. Those numbers don’t even include votes for Green Party nominee Jill Stein – who Hillary Clinton, while speaking with Plouffe, labeled a “Russian asset.”
2020 Election
Clinton drops a stunning claim: Russia is grooming a 2020 Democrat to launch third-party presidential run
Hillary Clinton just dropped a bombshell. The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote by close to 3 million more votes than the current president is accusing Russia of grooming a current 2020 Democrat, specifically a woman, to launch a third party run for the White House – to ensure Donald Trump wins re-election.
Russia knows they “they can’t win without a third-party candidate,” Clinton told David Plouffe on his podcast Campaign HQ, as Mediaite reports.
2020 Election
GOP giving up trying to reclaim House seats as 2020 wipeout looms: report
Faced with a ticket likely headed by an unpopular president and watching the Democrats rake in campaign cash ahead of the 2020 election, the Republican Party is conceding they will not win back the House by reclaiming seats they lost in the so-called 2018 "blue wave" election.
According to a report from Politico, Democratic candidates have been stockpiling massive amounts of cash to wage war in what is expected to be a high turnout election with Donald Trump as the face of the Republican Party and seats that the GOP thought they might have a shot at now appearing unattainable.
2020 Election
Trump impersonated a CNN anchor — and a US president — during epic meltdown at Texas speech
President Donald Trump offered multiple impersonations during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.
Trump showed the crowd his impersonation of a president of the United States -- and a CNN anchor.
"No guns. No religion. No oil. No natural gas," Trump said. "Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas under those circumstances. Couldn’t do it."
In fact, Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas when he ran for president as the state refused to print any ballots with his name.
He then showed the audience two impersonations as part of his 87-minute speech.
"I used it to say, I can be more presidential. Look," Trump said, as he shuffled awkwardly on stage.