CNN analyst throws doubt on the idea any military officer would tell Trump Baghdadi was crying or begging
President Donald Trump has claimed that in his last moments, ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was screaming, crying, and begging for his life — a claim that his own top military officials have refused to confirm or deny.
But CNN analyst Shawn Turner believes Trump simply made it up out of whole cloth — and on Wednesday’s edition of “The Situation Room,” he explained why.
“One note on the issue describing the way that Baghdadi died, I heard the president’s comments on this and I think that something else is going on here,” said Turner. “Look, I spent 21 years in the Marine Corps, and I could not imagine a scenario where we would have had a kill in the battlefield like this and that general officers, people in positions of authority at the Pentagon, would have stepped forward and thought it was necessary or appropriate to describe the last minutes of someone’s life the way that the president did.”
“Look, that may have been the way that he died,” added Turner. “But I just think that for those of us who serve this country and who have been in combat, it is not necessary, it is inhumane and not something I think the general would have done even if he knew that was the case.”
Watch below:
CNN
Don’t expect John Bolton to spill the beans on Trump: ex-Pentagon staffer
Former Pentagon speechwriter John Gans authored a piece for Politico Wednesday and spoke to CNN about his experience with John Bolton.
Bolton has just been deposed by Congress and is slated to appear Nov. 7.
"Well, John Bolton sort of came up in Washington at a time where the presidency was really at its lowest point," Gans described. "He arrived in Washington after Watergate as a Nixon White House intern. And he actually thought Congress really overreacted to Watergate and spent much of his career sort of much of the 1980s defending the president and the White House from investigations into foreign policy. He fought against Iran Contra. Actually fought against Congress' investigating a drug deal. As the impeachment fight shapes into a battle between Congress and the White House over the ability to hold the president accountable for foreign policy, it's hard to imagine John Bolton coming out and sort of counteracting everything he's done over his entire career to, sort of, get revenge or perhaps undermine President Trump."
CNN
Ex-Mattis aide gives scathing rebuke of Trump: ‘More fixated on pinning medals on his own chest’ than protecting US
Guy Snodgrass, the former chief speechwriter for former Defense Secretary James Mattis, painted a scathing portrait of President Donald Trump during a Wednesday interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar.
During the interview, Snodgrass discussed his new book -- titled "Holding the Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis" -- and described how difficult it was to actually get Trump to focus on crucial national security issues during briefings.
"When you're in that type of scenario, you want a president to walk into that room and be laser focused on national security, on what's best for the american public and of course strengthening our alliances and partnerships around the world," Snodgrass explained. "For him to walk in with a scowl on his face, automatically dismissing anything that Secretary Mattis or Tillerson was going to share with him about America's place in this world, and the importance of our military and what we do abroad, was very disruptive."
CNN
CNN’s Elie Honig lays out all the damning evidence gathered against Trump — so far
Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Wednesday succinctly laid out all the damning evidence that's been piling up against President Donald Trump during the House impeachment inquiry, and how it all adds up to bad news for the White House.
At the start of the segment, Honig showed how Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in and of itself showed major abuse of power by the president.