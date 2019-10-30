CNN analyst throws doubt on the idea any military officer would tell Trump Baghdadi was crying or begging

President Donald Trump has claimed that in his last moments, ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was screaming, crying, and begging for his life — a claim that his own top military officials have refused to confirm or deny.

But CNN analyst Shawn Turner believes Trump simply made it up out of whole cloth — and on Wednesday’s edition of “The Situation Room,” he explained why.

“One note on the issue describing the way that Baghdadi died, I heard the president’s comments on this and I think that something else is going on here,” said Turner. “Look, I spent 21 years in the Marine Corps, and I could not imagine a scenario where we would have had a kill in the battlefield like this and that general officers, people in positions of authority at the Pentagon, would have stepped forward and thought it was necessary or appropriate to describe the last minutes of someone’s life the way that the president did.”

“Look, that may have been the way that he died,” added Turner. “But I just think that for those of us who serve this country and who have been in combat, it is not necessary, it is inhumane and not something I think the general would have done even if he knew that was the case.”

