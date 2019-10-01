CNN’s Avlon humiliates Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy for their ‘desperate’ attempts to defend Trump
During his “Reality Check” segment on CNN’s “New Day,” contributor John Avlon laid waste to defenders of President Donald Trump who are trying desperately to make the Ukraine phone call debacle go away — and failing spectacularly in the process of doing so.
Jumping right into it, Avlon stated, “There’s some awkward moments because the facts of the Ukraine whistle-blower case are bad, and so the president’s defenders are sounding a little bit desperate in recent days.”
“First, there’s denial. President Trump set the tone here with a tweet, quote: “It was a perfect conversation with the Ukraine president.’ The all-caps doesn’t make it more convincing, Mr. President, we’ve seen the transcript you released and it’s not good,” he explained before taking a dig at Kevin McCarthy’s widely derided appearance on 60 Minutes. “Maybe the only person who hasn’t seen the transcript was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.”
After sharing the clip of McCarthy’s flub, Avlon added, “Oops, as [Energy Secretary] Rick Perry might say, that deer in the headlights moment was awkward.”
Avlon then took after Sen. Lindsey Graham for trying to dismiss the whistleblower complaint as “hearsay.”
“The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines ‘hearsay’ as the same thing as a rumor, unverified and unsubstantiated,” Avlon lectured. “The Trump inspector general found the complaint was credible and urgent — it’s been backed up by the call transcript — so it’s not hearsay. There’s the deep state dodge, which includes the accusation that the whistle-blower regulations were mysteriously changed weeks ago; that is false. Whistle-blower allegations have to be corroborated and that’s exactly what happened here.”
“This isn’t a comedy. It’s our country, and it’s really not that much to ask members of Congress to have a fact-based debate — and that’s your reality check,” he concluded.
Former FBI lawyer: Giuliani can’t claim attorney-client privilege because ‘he’s talked so much in the media’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former FBI general counsel James Baker warned Rudy Giuliani that he can't go around saying whatever he wants to the media and then claim attorney-client privilege with President Donald Trump to get out of responding to subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.
"If Congress is building their whole case around what they're going to get from Rudy Giuliani, that's a big mistake," said Baker. "I doubt that they are. I suspect they figured out whether the former mayor will comply. Probably not. I'm sure they're factoring that into their decision, but it's a logical thing to do and I think they would be remiss if they didn't at least try to subpoena the — Mayor Giuliani. They have to do that."
‘Hot, steamy, stinky mess’: CNN’s April Ryan says Trump’s chickens are ‘coming home to roost’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," analyst and American Urban Radio Network Washington Bureau chief April Ryan remarked that President Donald Trump has finally reached the end of his political rope — and plunging the whole country headlong into a crisis in the process.
"Three years in, the training wheels — there are no training wheels. He's riding rogue," said Ryan. "Bottom line, this is Donald Trump who has learned this practice from when he was a ruthless businessman, okay. He has taken that and put it into practice in the Oval Office."
"The bottom line is when you look at this president, one, people didn't read the Mueller report," continued Ryan. "If they read the Mueller report, you would see this. So we have to go back to that to understand why he's so upset. But all of the chickens are coming home to roost for this president. These are national security issues. He has all of this hanging over his head and any foreign leader could hold this over his head and use this to blackmail him. This is a national security issue in a constitutional crisis, this is a hot, steamy, stinky mess."
CNN’s Jim Acosta: Administration officials are warning Trump that he’s probably going to be impeached
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that some aides to President Donald Trump are warning him to prepare for actual articles of impeachment to be passed against him as House Democrats advance their investigation of the Ukraine scandal.
"President Trump suggested to reporters the White House is trying to discover the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint launched the Ukraine investigation, and the president is on the attack, warning the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee could be arrested for treason, and that the country could be drawn into a civil war if he's impeached," Acosta told anchor Brianna Keilar. "I'm told aides to the president have cautioned him in the last few days that he faces the real likelihood of impeachment."