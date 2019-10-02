CNN’s Avlon trashes Trump for degrading the presidency: We left ‘normal’ a long time ago
On Wednesday, during a press conference with the president of Finland, President Donald Trump ranted and raved against the impeachment proceedings against him. Trump made references to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s jock-strap.
As reporters awaited a second Trump event in the afternoon, columnist John Avlon appeared on CNN to criticize Trump for degrading the office of the presidency. He noted that Trump seems increasingly desperate as Democrats close in.
“You’re not looking at a president who’s acting presidential in any way, shape or form,” Avlon said. “In some ways we left normal some time ago but as the pressure is ratcheting up, impeachment is being real he is reacting in a way that recalls banana republics rather than American republics.”
Trump responds to reporter’s pointed question by boasting that Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity love him
President Donald Trump responded to a pointed question from a Finnish reporter on Wednesday by boasting that right-wing talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity both say nice things about him.
After a reporter asked if Trump had asked Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for any special "favors" such as when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president ignored her question and started ranting about how tough he was.
"The political storm, I've lived with it, from the day I got elected," Trump said. "I've done more, and this administration has done more, than any in the history of this country in the first two-and-a-half years. I'm used to it, for me it's like putting on a suit in the morning."
‘He’s in a tailspin’: Source tells CNN Trump is off the rails and ‘it’s chaos inside the White House’
CNN political Analyst Gloria Borger observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seems to be "in a tailspin."
Borger's remarks followed a wild Oval Office press conference, in which Trump suggested that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be investigated for treason.
"He's in a tailspin," Borger explained. "I was communicating yesterday with somebody very close to the White House who said, 'Look, it's chaos inside the White House. There is nobody there who can say no to him. There's nobody blocking the door to his office.'"
WATCH: Finnish president swats away Trump’s wandering hand in Oval Office meeting
Finnish president Sauli Niinisto swatted away President Donald Trump's hand from his knee during their Oval Office meeting.
Trump hosted the Finnish president at the White House, where the president complained at length about Democratic lawmakers and news coverage of his call to the Ukrainian president.
"We have the most of the dishonest media you can imagine and you should be ashamed of yourselves," Trump said. "I think I've answered most of your questions."
A reporter asked what the U.S. could learn from Finland, which has been ranked the happiest country on Earth for two years in a row by the World Happiness Report, and Trump touched the foreign leader's knee.