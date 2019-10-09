CNN’s Cuomo smacks down pro-Trump lobbyist for lying about impeachment process
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo caught pro-Trump lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp in several falsehoods about impeachment — and held him to account.
The argument began with Schlapp demanding Democrats hold a formal impeachment vote immediately and grant the GOP subpoena power.
“I think Congressman [Al] Green said it the best: if they don’t impeach him, he might just win again,” said Schlapp. “When it comes to impeachment, let’s get it started. You go down to the floor of the House of Representatives, just like Republicans did with Bill Clinton, with some Democrats voting with them, by the way, and they started — why is that vote so important that the Republicans took against Bill Clinton on the floor of the House of Representatives? Because it sets up the process. Because the Constitution tells us this is the legal way that you can take a president and actually put them through a legal process about claims that they violated the law—”
“It’s not a legal process,” said Cuomo. “The Constitution doesn’t say that.”
“Yes, it does,” said Schlapp.
“It’s a political process,” said Cuomo. “It is not a legal process.”
“The reason why you need the vote on the floor of the House of Representatives, it sets up the process by which the person who’s claimed to have broken the law also has rights and has the ability to call witnesses, to subpoena, to call — to subpoena documents,” said Schlapp. “So just like Bill Clinton had the ability to have that process, to cross-examine those who were making charges, a legal process is established with that vote. What Nancy Pelosi—”
“Hold on one second. Let’s take it a step at a time,” said Cuomo. “With Nixon, you had a grand jury in place. With Clinton, you had the Starr investigation. When those were over, they turned to the House. That’s more recent with people with Clinton. Once Starr was done, that’s when they had their vote and then Starr came in and that’s the only person was able to deal with. They didn’t call their own witnesses. That was for the Senate, not the House.
“The reason this is different — you just showed a clip of Joe Biden saying the president should be impeached,” whined Schlapp.
“I didn’t show it, it was Anderson [Cooper],” said Cuomo.
“Nancy Pelosi has said over and over again, the president needs to be impeached,” said Schlapp. “These Democrats aren’t saying, we need to start a process by which we consider whether the president should be impeached, Nancy Pelosi said that for a year and a half. She’s saying he should be impeached. Nobody, nobody in the Democratic caucus is saying, look, my mind is open, I don’t know whether he should be impeached, but let’s start a process to investigate him. They’re not doing that.”
“What’s holding up the investigation is your side,” said Cuomo. “They won’t comply.”
“That’s not true,” protested Schlapp.
“It’s absolutely true, they won’t comply,” said Cuomo.
“There’s never been a president who’s been investigated every minute of his presidency like Donald Trump—”
“Doesn’t mean he’s complying,” cut in Cuomo.
“He’s completely complying,” said Schlapp.
“They won’t give people up, they had Corey Lewandowski claim that he had executive privilege,” said Cuomo. “They’re not complying.”
Ex-federal prosecutor stomps out Trump’s crazed letter to Congress: ‘They are really just making stuff up’
Legal experts are still stunned by the rambling, angry letter that White House attorneys sent to Congress on Tuesday, and former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams on Wednesday called out the Trump team for concocting bogus legal arguments based on literally nothing.
During a CNN discussion of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Williams said that the Trump White House isn't even trying to make legal arguments and is instead only crafting political arguments that can be used as Fox News talking points.
"They make up a lot of arguments out of thin air," he said. "They say that impeachment should only be used to 'defend our system of government or our constitutional liberties against a dire threat.' That's just not accurate. That's not in the Constitution."
CNN’s Avlon: The similarities between Trump and Nixon are getting ridiculous
CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday demonstrated how President Donald Trump's strategy so far on handling an impeachment inquiry is highly reminiscent of what former President Richard Nixon did in the 1970s.
Avlon began by quoting Nixon's order for allies to "stonewall" Congress in their requests for documents and information -- and he said it's exactly what Trump is doing right now.
"Here we are again, with the Trump administration announcing a total stonewall strategy to openly defy congress and its constitutionally granted power to investigate the president," Avlon said. "This is getting ridiculous because Nixon's second article of impeachment tracks closely with what Trump is being accused of: Misusing the power of the presidency to investigate his political opponents. With this declaration of total obstruction, Trump is just begging for contempt of congress to be added."
‘Like a three-car major pileup’: Andrew McCabe slams Trump’s abuses of power — and says it’s going to get worse
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tore into President Donald Trump for his handling of the Ukraine scandal — and warned that his legal and political problems are only going to worsen.
"What does it mean to you, Trump aides scrambled to alert lawyers of their concerns," asked anchor Chris Cuomo. "At least one National Security Council official alerted the White House's national security lawyers about the concerns. The White House lawyers thought they could deal with the situations, but then those same lawyers later ordered the transcript moved to that highly classified server."