CNN’s Don Lemon mocks Rudy Giuliani’s confusion in getting his story straight: ‘Who’re you working for?’

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani can’t seem to get his story straight.

In his opening commentary Wednesday, CNN host Don Lemon couldn’t help but notice that Giuliani’s stories keep changing.

“You know who I did it at the request of?” Giuliani asked during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham. “The State Department. I never talked to a Ukranian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it.”

Giulini then held up his cell phone, saying that he has proof. In a case Lemon calls “Rudy vs. Rudy,” the CNN host showed the tweets Giuliani sent out Wednesday, refuting what he’d said about a month ago.

…private defense counsel to POTUS, to defend him against false allegations. I began obtaining this information while Mueller was still investigating his witch hunt and a full 5 months before Biden even announced his run for Pres. It won’t work! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 30, 2019

“So, who was he working for? Who are you working for?” Lemon asked, leaning close to the camera. “The State Department or the president?”

Lemon noted that the information gleaned from today’s hearing didn’t even come from the impeachment inquiry, it was from Trump’s Russia Ambassador pick, John Sullivan.

“So like I said, Republicans, you should be careful what you wish for. This is a taste of what will be coming from public hearings,” Lemon closed.

Watch the opener below: