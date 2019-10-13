CNN’s Tapper expertly nails Lindsey Graham and Pompeo for Trump cover-up after pushing congressional oversight

In concluding editorial comments on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper use the words of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to point out their hypocrisy as they provide cover for Donald Trump.
As the CNN host noted, “The White House sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week suggesting that President Trump is not going to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry thumbing his nose at the notion that the U.S. government was designed with three co-equal branches specifically to offer checks and balances on each other.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“When President Obama was in the White House, there was lots of oversight on the Fast and Furious scandal and the Benghazi tragedy — we covered it,” he continued. “There were whistleblowers — we covered them. Journalists who covered and citizens who followed Benghazi may find it stunning to find Republican members of Congress trash-talking whistle-blowers and the oversight responsibilities of the House.”
With that, Tapper introduced clips of Pompeo and Graham ranting about oversight when it involved a Democratic administration before making his point.
Now, that [Rudy] Giuliani is in the Ukraine scandal, Giuliani hasn’t made it clear whether he’s going to honor the congressional subpoena aimed at him,” Tapper observed. “The arguments that Democratic presidents needed to comply with congressional oversight is correct — that’s how the system was set up. If you only apply constitutional standards to the other political party and not to your own, then those aren’t principles — they’re tactics.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Nothing is clear in this moment of grave peril for America, democracy and the world, not even the things that appear obvious. We stumble around in darkness, our vision obscured, awaiting a more perfect understanding, as in the famously evocative phrase of 1 Corinthians 13:12: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.”
A conversation on MSNBC's "AM Joy" over the departure of Shep Smith from Fox News, turned to the New York Times after the venerable paper of record was criticized for running a misleading column on Joe Biden's family from a journalist with a sketchy past.
According to MSNBC guest Eric Boehlert, "It is such an important institution like the New York Times not learning any lessons from 2016. I mean Peter Schweizer wrote this basically fictitious hit book on Hillary Clinton in the New York Times, marketing it was the most important book of the campaign."
"Every news organization pointed out that book was riddled with errors, the New York Times had an exclusive with that book and forgot to tell its readers it was riddled with errors," he contined. "And now here we are in 2019, and low and behold, you open the New York Times and there is Peter Schweizer writing an op-ed about everything the Biden family did wrong in the name of corruption and wrote an entire column of the family allegedly cashing in and politicians, their family's political roots, and the word Trump is never mentioned in the column and his kids were never mentioned."
In a look at how former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is weaponizing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani against President Donald Trump, GOP operatives lamented the fact that they are saddled with him as the face of the president's defense.
According to the Politico report, "With Rudy Giuliani emerging as the face of Donald Trump’s star-crossed operation to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine, the former vice president is using the former New York City mayor-turned-presidential-fixer in a different capacity — as a foil in his own effort to fight back against Trump’s relentless attacks," adding, "The Ukraine scheme has backfired so badly that the president now faces impeachment and two Giuliani associates were federally indicted this week in an illegal campaign finance scheme connected to the plan."