Colbert compares Trump to a Scooby Doo villain: ‘I would have gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for this confession’
President Donald Trump is in a tough spot as he turns to blame everyone for his own unbelievably foolish admission of guilt.
During his Oval Office press conference Wednesday, Trump said that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is making up things he never said in the conversation with Ukraine. Unfortunately for him, however, Trump’s own White House transcript is all that is needed to assign guilt.
“The only thing that matters is the transcript of the actual conversation that I had with the president of Ukraine,” Trump said.
“Yes, all that matters is the transcript!” exclaimed Colbert. “The transcript where the president of Ukraine asks for missiles and you say, ‘I would like to ask you a favor though.’ It’s like a Scooby-Doo villain saying, ‘I would have gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for me releasing this signed confession. Here I’ll rip off my own mask! I’m old man McGinty!'”
Colbert went on to mock Trump for saying that he knew various intelligence agencies” listen in on his international calls.
“Yes, from various intelligence agencies — the Saudis, I think, are on there, I believe the Chinese have me bugged pretty good, but not Russia. I just forward them the transcripts directly,” Colbert said doing his Trump impression.
“And he kept insisting that his phone call was perfect, and that the document that proves he’s guilty doesn’t say what we all see that it says,” Colbert said before showing another clip of Trump bragging about the “exact transcript,” which actually says at the top that it isn’t an exact transcript.
Once Trump finds out that the so-called “exact transcript” fully indicts him, he’ll quickly change his tune that the transcript isn’t an exact one and is missing important context that would exonerate him completely.
Watch Colbert below:
Lake Maracaibo has been polluted by a permanent black tide
Smelling like an oil refinery, the vast expanse of Lake Maracaibo has become polluted by its own reserves of crude as Venezuela's economic collapse has left wells and pipelines in ruin.
This huge body of water, in the country's northwest, covers 13,200 square kilometers (5,000 square miles) and empties into the Caribbean, but it is covered by what locals call a "permanent black tide."
It's a hazard not just to the lake's fauna and flora, but also to the livelihoods of the people who rely on its wildlife.
Fisherman Giovanny Villarreal says much of his daily catch goes to waste.
Seth Meyers: Trump’s presser was like ‘a rabid groundhog popped out to predict 6 more weeks of word vomit’
While Fox News is spinning the claim that impeaching President Donald Trump takes away from governing, comedian Seth Meyers noted that Trump was more occupied with figuring out how many snakes or gators he could stick in a moat on the U.S.-Mexico border.
"This is how insane this is: his aides had to go out and get a cost estimate for this plan," Meyers said during his Wednesday show. "How do you even do that? Walk over to the reptile section of the PetSmart with a map of the border and be like, 'I don't know. Can I get a billion snakes?' Now, I don't want you to worry that this snake-filled moat thing is occupying too much of the president's time, because he has moved on to other topics. For example: President Caligula over here is also arguing that impeaching him would cause a civil war."
Eric Trump says if the stock market craters it will be because Democrats ‘shouldn’t have pushed impeachment’
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were all on Fox News Wednesday after a disastrous day of public relations at the hands of the president of the United States.
While President Donald Trump has been bragging about his "stock market" and the gains he's been able to make since being in office, if the market tanks, it's the fault of someone else.
The younger Trump made the same argument to Laura Ingraham on Fox News after perpetuating the conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's son.
"But if the market starts cratering, who gets the blame on this?" asked Ingraham.