Trump is trying to ‘gaslight’ Americans on impeachment — but it won’t work: Eugene Robinson
As Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives move forward with an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump continues to insist that he did nothing wrong during his July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which found him trying to pressure a foreign leader to dig up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Joe Biden as an apparent condition for military aid. Liberal Washington Post opinion writer Eugene Robinson, in his most recent column, describes Trump’s response to the Ukraine scandal as an example of “gaslighting,” but he stresses that it “won’t work with the Democratic leadership in the House.”
“Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which victims are led to doubt the evidence of their senses and the soundness of their reason,” Robinson explains. “The term was coined in the 1930s, deriving from the title of a British play, but the practice is as old as human history. Trump apparently fancies himself a master of it.”
Robinson goes on outline the ways in which Trump uses this technique to his political advantage.
“He understands that repetition is one of the keys to making people believe something that is patently untrue,” Robinson observes. “That’s what he does with the derisive nicknames he gives to those he sees as standing in his way. He did it with ‘Crooked Hillary’ Clinton, despite the complete absence of evidence that she had committed any crime. He does it with the ‘fake news’ label he stamps on any story he doesn’t like. By saying something over and over, he implants the message.”
Robinson stresses that with the Ukraine scandal, his approach is to keep repeating his lies and distortions — no matter how ridiculous they are.
According to Robinson, Trump’s “only real talent” is that he is “an illusionist” — and that talent is a “considerable one.” But it won’t sway House Democrats from impeachment, Robinson asserts, because “the smoking-gun evidence against him” is so blatant.
Trump’s call with Ukraine was a clear abuse of power, he argues.
And, Robinson writes, “the gaslighting won’t work with the Democratic leadership in the House. Their outrage at the way Trump ignored U.S. national security interests and the will of Congress, in an attempt to leverage the production of dirt on a potential opponent in the coming election, is genuine.”
Robinson wraps up the column by quoting Trump’s exact words to Zelensky on July 25: “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” That favor, of course, was political dirt on Joe Biden and his son.
“Those ten words cut through all the fog Trump is trying to generate,” Robinson explains. “Say them as often as you can, and say them loud.”
‘No other way to look at this’: Ex-federal prosecutor says Trump’s Ukraine call was clearly an ‘extortion attempt’
Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump continued Friday. On Thursday, explosive texts emerged showing State Department officials struggling to manage Trump's apparent attempt to extort Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden.
On CNN Friday, Greg Bower, former assistant director to Congressional Affairs for the FBI, said he was sure the president had tried to extort the Ukrainian government.
"You know, I'm a former federal prosecutor in Las Vegas, of all places. I think I would know an extortion attempt if I see one," he joked. "This is a quid pro quo where something is being offered or held back in exchange of doing something for someone else," he added. "Now the text messages, I think, fill in the blanks. I don't think there is any other way to look at this."
Breaking Banner
All Trump’s defenders have left is ‘cheap slogans and phony facts’ after damning State Dept texts: columnist
In a column for Bloomberg, political analyst Jonathan Bernstein claimed that Republican lawmakers who are rushing to the defense of Donald Trump have been painting themselves into a corner now that bombshell State Department texts have exposed the White House attempting to trade foreign aided for dirt on political opponents.
As Bernstein notes, Republicans with a few exceptions have been remaining silent on the unfolding Ukraine scandal, and those that are still jumping in front of the cameras are finding they have little to offer the way of explanations that stand up under scrutiny -- particularly with a daily dropping of new revelations.
Fox panelists mock Trump for his Friday Biden rant – then angrily clash over ‘swampy nepotism’
Panelists on the Fox News program "Outnumbered" agreed that President Donald Trump shouldn't have asked Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden -- but then they clashed over nepotism.
Co-host Melissa Francis cast doubts on Trump's claim that his request was not political for China to investigate alleged corruption by the former vice president, and panelist Chris Stirewalt said the president had crossed a number of lines.
"The president shouldn’t have done this stuff," Stirewalt said. "He can’t do it himself without it smacking corruption on his end. That’s we work through channels. That’s why you let other people do it. That’s when you tell your attorney general, your secretary of state."