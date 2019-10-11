‘Completely shocking’: Fox News talent visibly stunned on live TV after Shep Smith’s abrupt departure

It was revealed suddenly Friday that Fox News host Shep Smith was out at the network after a lengthy career.

The resignation came as a shock to other Fox News staff including host Neil Cavuto and White House correspondent John Roberts. Both men seemed shocked and struggled for the right words.

“Wow. I’m Neil Cavuto and like you have a little stunned and a little heartbroken,” the afternoon host said. “I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said, just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn’t say Texas at the time. Just lower Manhattan. It — wow. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again, a bigger more emotionally connected to humankind, you cannot find.”

According to reports, Bill Barr met with Rupert Murdoch just days ago as President Donald Trump raged at the network for personalities that are critical of him.

“Shepherd, I don’t know what the heck you are planning to do or where you will go but I just know you will be great at doing it and you deserve the best that life has to offer,” Cavuto continued. “So, I’m sorry if I’m a little shell-shocked here but I’m going to miss my buddy.”

“I’ve just been trying to compile my thoughts as well,” Roberts confessed. “Neil I walked out did a hit and suddenly got hit by a Subway train. Holy mackerel. Let’s try to get to the news at hand as I do just news that we just heard. Completely shocking.”

Watch the exchange below: