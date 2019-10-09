Conservative columnist is ready to take down Mike Pence, Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Max Boot argued that if President Trump is impeached, three of his senior officials, namely Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Attorney General William P. Barr, should be impeached too.
According to Boot, the trio “could have tried to dissuade the president from misusing his office for personal gain, but there is no evidence that they ever attempted to do so.”
Boot names Pence as Trump’s “most prominent proxy” in his alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
“Trump told Pence not to attend Zelensky’s inauguration in May so as to turn the screws on the Ukrainian president,” Boot writes. “When they finally met in Warsaw on Sept. 1, Pence again pressured Zelensky to take action on “corruption,” a code word for investigating Biden and the former vice president’s son Hunter.”
Boot goes on to call Pompeo the “worst secretary of state in history,” saying that he was “fully aware” of Trump’s unlawfulness and did nothing to stop him. “Instead, he has endorsed the crazy conspiracy theory that it was the Ukrainians, not the Russians, who interfered in the 2016 election,” writes Boot, adding that Pompeo is now “leading Trump’s coverup.”
But Barr is the worst of them all, starting with his willful misleading of the American public regarding Robert Mueller’s final report from the Russia investigation, then his refusal to investigate Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, followed by his “flying around the world to pressure allies to cooperate with his politically motivated probe designed to show that the investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia was actually a “witch hunt” by the so-called deep state — just as Trump claims.”
Boot writes that impeaching the three would be “an unneeded distraction from the necessary impeachment of their boss,” but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve it.
“They have even failed Trump by not acting to save the worst person ever to occupy the White House from his worst instincts.”
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace rips Trump for leaving ‘allies to die’ because they didn’t storm the beaches at Normandy
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace was flabbergasted to learn President Donald Trump attempted to minimize expected ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey because they weren't our allies in World War II.
"The president was still speaking to the reporters at the White House," AP correspondent Jonathan Lemire said. "And he unleashed this puzzling quote. He said that the Kurds didn’t help America as much as possible. He’s pushing against saying we betrayed them. He said, 'they didn't help us in the second world war, they didn’t help us with Normandy.'"
Trump has a ‘very fragile ego’ and is scared of rising support for impeachment: MSNBC panel
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Meet The Press," anchor Katy Tur and journalist Kristen Welker discussed President Donald Trump's increasingly erratic behavior in the face of a growing impeachment investigation.
"The president has a really fragile ego, it's been reported that he doesn't really want to be impeached, doesn't like the idea of that asterisk being put on his name through history," said Tur. "So, is he ready for that? Is he ready to force a vote on impeachment? Does he really want to be the third president in the United States to be impeached?"
"I think you highlight the internal divide here at the White House and even within the president's own mind," said Welker. "Politically speaking, there are some administration officials who think that this could help him with his re-election bid, could energize his base, but you're absolutely right. This is a president who doesn't want to be associated with that asterisk. He doesn't want to become one of the presidents who was impeached."
Breaking Banner
Internet rips Trump for saying Kurds didn’t help during WWII: ‘So? You didn’t help during Vietnam’
President Donald Trump gave a bizarre Q&A session at the White House Wednesday, in which he attacked the Kurdish people in northern Syria for not doing enough to help anyone else.
Trump justified allowing Turkey to kill the Kurds by saying that they've been at war for a long time anyway. He claimed that he was fine with ethnic cleansing, so long as it was done humanely.