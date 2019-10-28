‘Corrupt’ Lindsey Graham slammed after watchdog reveals he visits Trump properties far more than any lawmaker

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been frequently mocked for transforming himself from a staunch Trump critic into one of his most devoted defenders — and a new report from ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington will only add more fuel to that fire.

According to new data compiled by CREW, Graham has made a total of 17 visits to Trump properties over the past two-plus years, which the organization notes “are 50% more than anyone else in Congress.”

Other lawmakers who have frequented Trump’s properties on a regular basis include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who have visited Trump properties 11 times, and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who has visited Trump properties nine times.

Graham’s devotion to enriching the president by going to his resorts drew swift ridicule from CREW’s Twitter followers — as well as from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is running against Graham for the Senate next year.

🏆 Huge congrats, @LindseyGrahamSC, you've visited Trump Properties 50% more than *anyone else* in Congress. Would love to see you in South Carolina sometime… https://t.co/rc67YU1Tv0 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 28, 2019

Check out some more reactions below.

To be fair, the kompromat they have on him is probably 50% more than anyone else in Congress. — OnlyHereForMyHobbies (@Stewart4Hobbies) October 28, 2019

Maybe they should put a Trump property in SC , so @LindseyGrahamSC will come here and face the people who elected him. https://t.co/9SdmANdHBZ — Ross Raciappa (@beardedoutlaw) October 28, 2019

Wow! @LindseyGrahamSC is a corrupt sycophant who had to change cell phone 📱 numbers but the decided to join the bully and hasn’t looked back. I 👀 forward to watching the ethics proceeding. — Ed Zimmerman (@EdGrapeNutZimm) October 28, 2019

He must be covered in bed bug bites. — ThunderTron (@TronThunder) October 28, 2019

What “Catch and Release” does Trump have on Lindsey I wonder 🤔🤔 — “President Trump” the meaning of Oxymoron (@ETrumpTD) October 28, 2019

how many visits to trump properties did lindsey make before trump became president citizens for ethics how many visits did those 1,500 others make to trump properties before trump became president is it more than zero — darth™ (@darth) October 28, 2019