‘Corrupt’ Lindsey Graham slammed after watchdog reveals he visits Trump properties far more than any lawmaker

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been frequently mocked for transforming himself from a staunch Trump critic into one of his most devoted defenders — and a new report from ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington will only add more fuel to that fire.

According to new data compiled by CREW, Graham has made a total of 17 visits to Trump properties over the past two-plus years, which the organization notes “are 50% more than anyone else in Congress.”

Other lawmakers who have frequented Trump’s properties on a regular basis include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who have visited Trump properties 11 times, and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who has visited Trump properties nine times.

Graham’s devotion to enriching the president by going to his resorts drew swift ridicule from CREW’s Twitter followers — as well as from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is running against Graham for the Senate next year.

Check out some more reactions below.

