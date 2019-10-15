Cory Booker shames Dem debaters for attacking each other: ‘Tearing each other down is unacceptable’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) advised his fellow candidates on this week that they should be attacking President Donald Trump instead of each other.

Booker made the remarks at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate after multiple candidates took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“We’ve got one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president,” Booker cautioned. “And how we talk about each other in this debate actually really matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve had the privilege of working with or being friends with everybody on this stage and tearing each other down because we have a different plan to me is unacceptable,” he added. “I have seen this script before. It didn’t work in 2016 and it will be a disaster for us in 2020.”

Watch the video clip below.