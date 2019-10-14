‘Crazy as a bag of hammers’ Lindsey Graham mocked for calling Trump’s too-late sanctions on Turkey a ‘game changer’

As Kurd civilians are slaughtered in Syria after Donald Trump opened the door for Turkey to invade, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came under withering ridicule for happily announcing the president’s agreement to levy economic sanctions of Turkey as a “game changer.”

The South Carolina conservative has been harshly critical of the president’s decision to move U.S. military personnel out of Syria where they have served as a bulwark againts a Turkish invasion, and now that the slaughter has begun, Graham has been seeking a way to lessen the damage as people are slaughtered.

Late Sunday, Graham tweeted, “Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions. This decision by President Trump will be a game changer — in all the wrong ways — for Turkey.”

According to Twitter commenters, Graham, who has encouraged the president to go his own way and ignore critics has blood on his hands and should maybe sit this one out.

You can see responses below:

Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions. This decision by President Trump will be a game changer — in all the wrong ways — for Turkey. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 13, 2019

Loser Lindsey — MirriamSeddiq (@mirriam71) October 14, 2019

I spoke with the arsonist just now, the one who threw the firebomb into the tinderbox. I applaud his decision to make a contribution to fire safety in order to stop the conflagration. His decision to do that will be a game changer. https://t.co/neLLhwu0iR — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 13, 2019

Keep talking out both sides of your mouth Lindsey. Trump is a traitor. You knew that from the beginning. — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) October 13, 2019

Well, shucks. If only there was a way this all could have been avoided in the first place. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) October 13, 2019

One thing no one anywhere will miss is Lindsey Graham applauding the President's stupidity like someone giving a dog a treat for only shitting on the carpet and not the bed and the carpet. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 13, 2019

Another example of Trump's impulsive incompetence and corruption getting people killed. He doesn't get props for halting war crimes he helped green light. — Jonathan Flora (@JonathanFlora3) October 13, 2019

Lindsey… Have Uever heard the phrase “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?” You could have prevented this by not enabling someone whom YOU KNOW is unstable! You know it &the whole GOP knows it! We all knew he was going 2do something like this. THIS IS YOUR FAULT! — Really?!! (@MichNazz) October 13, 2019

#Kremlindsay is applauding a pyromaniac who brought a bucket of water after the house he set on fire has already burned to the ground.https://t.co/f4j9hy2ufI — ❄️ Svarun 🇪🇺 (@svarun_01) October 13, 2019

My god, Lindsey, you’re doing this in public. WE CAN SEE AND HEAR YOU. You’re getting to be as crazy as a bag of hammers. — D.K.R. Boyd (@ReflectingMan) October 13, 2019

Just like applauding a snuff film when the credits start to roll. — Brad W. Greenberg (@BradWGreenberg1) October 14, 2019

The only game changer would be your support for his removal from office. You’re disingenuous to a degree that is beyond measure. — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) October 14, 2019

Sanctions to stop what he started? You’re even more incompetent than he is. — Susan (@redwitch497) October 13, 2019

Ass-kissing coward. — David Edelstein (@david_edelstein) October 13, 2019