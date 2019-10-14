Quantcast
‘Crazy as a bag of hammers’ Lindsey Graham mocked for calling Trump’s too-late sanctions on Turkey a ‘game changer’

1 min ago

As Kurd civilians are slaughtered in Syria after Donald Trump opened the door for Turkey to invade, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came under withering ridicule for happily announcing the president’s agreement to levy economic sanctions of Turkey as a “game changer.”

The South Carolina conservative has been harshly critical of the president’s decision to move U.S. military personnel out of Syria where they have served as a bulwark againts a Turkish invasion, and now that the slaughter has begun, Graham has been seeking a way to lessen the damage as people are slaughtered.

Late Sunday, Graham tweeted, “Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions. This decision by President Trump will be a game changer — in all the wrong ways — for Turkey.”

According to Twitter commenters, Graham, who has encouraged the president to go his own way and ignore critics has blood on his hands and should maybe sit this one out.

You can see responses below:

