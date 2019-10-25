Current Trump official signals he plans to testify — even if the president tries to block him

President Donald Trump has thus far attempted to frustrate the impeachment proceedings against him — and indeed, almost all investigations against him over the last few years — by asserting executive privilege or other legal doctrines to block his own officials from giving testimony. At times, even people who have never worked in the White House were recalled under executive privilege.
But according to Politico, one potentially massive upcoming witness in the impeachment inquiry is prepared to defy the president if he moves to block his testimony.
Tim Morrison, a senior national security official who has advised the administration on European and Russian affairs, is scheduled to testify next Thursday, and his attorney, Barbara Van Gelder, has said, “If subpoenaed, Mr. Morrison plans to appear for his deposition” — a clear signal that they believe any command by Trump not to appear would not outweigh a House subpoena.
This would make Morrison the first currently-sitting White House official to testify before the House committees in the impeachment investigation, as others have refused to appear.
Morrison is allegedly a witness to one of the most explosive allegations in the Ukraine scandal — the conversation in which EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland told a high-ranking government official in Ukraine that military aid was contingent on opening political investigations. Ukraine special envoy William Taylor told the House Intelligence Committee in his testimony that his knowledge of that conversation was second-hand, from talking to Morrison.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.