Day after White House tirade, Trump calls on Ukraine and China to open ‘major investigation’ into Bidens

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on China and Ukraine to each open a “major investigation” in to Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump was asked what he wanted the president of Ukraine to do about the Bidens. A day earlier, the same question had triggered a tirade from the president.

“They should investigate the Bidens,” he said. “Likewise, China should open an investigation… I would recommend they start an investigation on the Bidens.”

Watch the video and read some of the reports below.

