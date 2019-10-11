Defense Dept. deploying new troops to Middle East over tensions in Turkey days after Trump pulls out US forces
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be deploying up to 1800 new troops into the Middle East in response to the tensions caused when President Donald Trump pulls U.S. forces out of Northern Syria. The Commander-in-Chief’s move has led to dozens of deaths, mostly civilians, and the displacement of at least 100,000 people, after Turkish dictator Recep Erdogan began an immediate assault on the Kurds, who are allies of the U.S. and helped in the fight against ISIS.
Bloomberg News reports the “new deployment of U.S. forces to the Middle East” will begin “as tensions rise over Turkey’s military operations in northern Syria and an explosion on an Iranian oil tanker.”
In defending his highly-criticized decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria, Trump repeatedly said he was fulfilling his promise to end “endless wars.”
Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East. Moved our 50 soldiers out. Turkey MUST take over captured ISIS fighters that Europe refused to have returned. The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending! https://t.co/Fbcem9i55Z
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
