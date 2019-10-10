Quantcast
‘Deliberate law breaking’: Watch prosecutors explain the charges against Giuliani henchmen

On Thursday, federal prosecutors indicted two men—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—for breaking campaign finance law.

Parnas and Fruman, close associates of Rudy Giuliani, have acted as emissaries in Ukraine for the president’s lawyer in his efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Thursday afternoon federal agents held a press conference to explain the severity of the charges against the men. They said the two engaged in “deliberate lawbreaking.” They’re accused of channeling money from Russians to GOP candidates—and of using their influence to try and get the Ukraine ambassador fired.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman explained the two men “sought political influence not only to advance their own financial interests, but to advance the political interest of…a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine,” Berman said.

William Sweeney, Assistant Director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York office, explained the import of the arrests to U.S. Democracy.

“Campaign finance laws exist for a reason. American voters deserve a campaign process that’s not corrupted by foreign interests,” Sweeney said.

“We gather evidence. We collect facts. And we will act on them when appropriate.”

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen funneled money from a Russian businessman: Feds

October 10, 2019

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen who helped Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani arrange meetings with Ukrainian officials, have been accused of taking money from an unidentified Russian businessman and illegally funneling it to Republican candidates.

In the indictment released by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Parnas and Fruman are alleged to have "conspired to make political donations" to political candidates using money provided by a person identified only as "Foreign National-1."

According to the indictment, this individual "is a foreign national Russian citizen and businessman who, at all relevant times, was not a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States."

Ex-Wisconsin Republican Party leader linked to Giuliani associates indicted and arrested

October 10, 2019

Michael Duffey, a politically appointed Office of Management and Budget official and former director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, is tangled in the new probe against President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the Wall Street Journal found that Duffy was given authority by the White House to hold up the Ukraine aid that President Donald Trump was allegedly holding until Ukraine agreed to help find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

