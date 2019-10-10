‘Deliberate law breaking’: Watch prosecutors explain the charges against Giuliani henchmen

On Thursday, federal prosecutors indicted two men—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—for breaking campaign finance law.

Parnas and Fruman, close associates of Rudy Giuliani, have acted as emissaries in Ukraine for the president’s lawyer in his efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Thursday afternoon federal agents held a press conference to explain the severity of the charges against the men. They said the two engaged in “deliberate lawbreaking.” They’re accused of channeling money from Russians to GOP candidates—and of using their influence to try and get the Ukraine ambassador fired.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman explained the two men “sought political influence not only to advance their own financial interests, but to advance the political interest of…a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine,” Berman said.

William Sweeney, Assistant Director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York office, explained the import of the arrests to U.S. Democracy.

“Campaign finance laws exist for a reason. American voters deserve a campaign process that’s not corrupted by foreign interests,” Sweeney said.

“We gather evidence. We collect facts. And we will act on them when appropriate.”