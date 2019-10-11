‘Detached from reality and not well’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe scorches Trump’s ‘unbalanced’ behavior in Minneapolis
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough refused to show video from President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis out of respect to the president’s loved ones.
The “Morning Joe” host said the event showed the full range of Trump’s personality disorders and mental decline, and he said the president needed psychological care.
“There was an event last night,” Scarborough said, “where the president got out and said a few things, was a little unbalanced. As George Conway said, the husband of one of president’s top aides, said he appeared to have severe personality disorders that were on full display.”
“Out of respect to the family and his loved ones, we’re not going to be showing that speech,” he added. “We actually think he would — and I’m hoping that he can get some care and get some treatment because once again, it seems that the president of the United States is detached from reality and not well.”
‘Tip of the iceberg’: Prosecutors allege vast criminal conspiracy by Giuliani associates to funnel foreign cash to Trump and GOP
"To a prosecutor's eye, this really looks increasingly like one big scheme, overseen by Trump and Giuliani, to obtain illegal assistance from Ukraine in the 2020 election."
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged two associates of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with a sprawling scheme to oust the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine by funneling foreign money into the campaign coffers of Trump and an unnamed congressman believed to be former Republican Rep. Pete Sessions.
Rudy Giuliani a ‘person of interest’ after henchmen busted in Ukraine scheme: ‘Probably under surveillance’
Rudy Giuliani's ties to two foreign associates are under scrutiny by federal investigators after the pair was arrested shortly before fleeing the country ahead of their congressional testimony.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were among four men charged this week with funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in foreign money into efforts to back President Donald Trump and other political candidates, and investigators are examining their close ties to Giuliani, reported Bloomberg.
Texas sheriff at White House briefing: If criminal immigrants are released ‘drunks’ will ‘run over your children’
The remarks by Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn came during a White House press briefing about border security.
A Texas sheriff spoke at a Thursday morning White House press briefing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence and said that if law enforcement were forced to release undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions from jails, it would put the public at risk.
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn said about 7% of the 4,200 inmates in his county jail are undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault of a child and driving while intoxicated — and 72% are repeat offenders. He then made reference to a federal court ruling by a California judge — he didn't specify which judge or what the ruling did — and said, "If we return them with this radical ruling out of California where you have a federal judge making law for the nation, or attempting to, it will put our communities in jeopardy."