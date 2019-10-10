Quantcast
Connect with us

Deutsche Bank expert baffled after company claims it no longer has Trump’s tax returns

Published

27 mins ago

on

In a new revelation, Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that the company does not have President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The documents were required by the bank when Trump was applying for loans. In fact, numerous current and former bank executives previously told New York Times financial reporter David Enrich that the bank had portions of the returns for multiple years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unclear when Deutsche Bank stopped retaining the tax returns,” the New York Times said.

“We remain committed to cooperating with authorized investigations,” said Deutsche Bank spokesperson Troy Gravitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Deutsche Bank expert baffled after company claims it no longer has Trump’s tax returns

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

In a new revelation, Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that the company does not have President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The documents were required by the bank when Trump was applying for loans. In fact, numerous current and former bank executives previously told New York Times financial reporter David Enrich that the bank had portions of the returns for multiple years.

"It is unclear when Deutsche Bank stopped retaining the tax returns," the New York Times said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Embarrassed you’re my senator’: Joni Ernst torn to shreds for whining about Dem impeachment inquiry

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Thursday bitterly complained about House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump -- and was quickly torn to pieces by some angry Iowans.

The controversy began after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) posted a story about Ernst repeatedly refusing to answer reporters' questions about whether they believe it's appropriate for President Donald Trump to lobby foreign governments to launch investigations of his political opponents.

"Republicans are now refusing to answer the simplest question: whether it’s acceptable for a president to pressure foreign countries to undermine our elections," Pelosi wrote. "American elections should be decided by Americans, not by 'favors' from foreign governments."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Embarrassed’ GOP congressman drops his support for ‘despicable’ Trump over his betrayal of the Kurds

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump went off-script during a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, green-lighting a Turkish military operation targeting the Kurds in Syria. Trump's act shocked top military brass, who viewed the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds, who'd fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops.

Even members of the Republican establishment, who tend to support Trump, were unhappy with the decision.

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus -- who is not seeking re-election -- called the president's decision "terrible and despicable" during an interview on Thursday with KMOX. He further said the he's "shocked, angered and embarrassed."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image