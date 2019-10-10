Deutsche Bank expert baffled after company claims it no longer has Trump’s tax returns

In a new revelation, Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that the company does not have President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The documents were required by the bank when Trump was applying for loans. In fact, numerous current and former bank executives previously told New York Times financial reporter David Enrich that the bank had portions of the returns for multiple years.

“It is unclear when Deutsche Bank stopped retaining the tax returns,” the New York Times said.

Federal court says @DeutscheBank doesn't have @realDonaldTrump's tax returns. Which is odd, because numerous current and former bank execs have previously told me DB had portions of his returns for multiple years. https://t.co/tC1wqOQFuV pic.twitter.com/qHGnNv0tHq — David Enrich (@davidenrich) October 10, 2019

“We remain committed to cooperating with authorized investigations,” said Deutsche Bank spokesperson Troy Gravitt.

