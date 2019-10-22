‘Devastating’: Internet calls Bill Taylor testimony the worst thing that’s happened to Trump yet

Former Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor released an extensive statement he gave at the opening of the closed-door hearing about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Former solicitor general, Neal Katyal was among many lawyers to point out how “devastating” the details were.

I just read Ambassador Taylor’s lengthy opening statement. Devastating. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 22, 2019

I cannot overstate how damaging this Amb Taylor testimony is to Trump. pic.twitter.com/ARLewa1DCV — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 22, 2019

Among other things, Taylor said during a call with EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland, the Trump donor “tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks someone to pay up before signing the check.”

Taylor’s name had been trending most of Tuesday on Twitter, but after the statement was released, people quickly began asking how it isn’t enough evidence for Republicans to support impeachment.

At least one freshmen Democrat found it to be one of the most shocking things he’s seen in his career.

“All I have to say is that in my 10 short months in Congress … it’s my most disturbing day in Congress so far,” said Rep. Andy Levin, a freshman Democrat from Michigan. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 22, 2019

As one Washington Post reporter noted, Taylor was the replacement for Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was seen as a liability.

A reminder that Marie Yovanovitch was allegedly forced out because they thought she would be a liability. Bill Taylor was her replacement. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 22, 2019

Taylor’s statement is a completely devastating document. I know they will find a way but it’s just impossible to imagine how Republicans in Congress will be able to defend this. It is well beyond what most assumed was the worst case scenario. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 22, 2019

Want to highlight these points on Ukraine from Amb. Bill Taylor's opening statement: "At the outset, I would like to convey several key points. First, Ukraine is a strategic partner of the United States, important for the security of our country as well as Europe… /1 — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) October 22, 2019

Damning. I hope everyone reads it. Thank you, Bill Taylor for putting country above Trump. I wish more people did this. https://t.co/tLDd4NIE9M — Wajahat "Get Over It" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 22, 2019

“This is somebody who has receipts,” @thelauracoates on the importance of Bill Taylor’s detailed statement to Congress today. https://t.co/g3RdeB7LqA — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) October 22, 2019

America owes Ukrainian diplomat Bill Taylor a debt for speakin' truth to power. He laid out the damnin' truth against the corrupt Trump administration in black and white. Brave souls like this will be salvation of our Democracy. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 22, 2019

Just read the Bill Taylor opening statement, and all I can think of is… pic.twitter.com/l5eXsiE6cg — Adam J. Morris (@lonestarball) October 22, 2019

After Bill Taylor’s testimony today, if the @GOP doesn’t end their ridiculous defense of Trump, there really is no offense that is too much for them. History will remember their affront to the oath they took. https://t.co/WCJoUyJjSn — State of Resistance (@AltStateDpt) October 22, 2019

Bill Taylor took good notes on everything and was there from beginning to end! Who’s going to tell 45*? #DeadlineWH #msnbc pic.twitter.com/8k02TUNRLI — NoctilucentCloud (@NoctilucentClou) October 22, 2019

No wonder Trump was trying to distract the media by using the word lynching, Ambassador Bill Taylor came to spill all the tea. #DeadlineWH — Tina (@lostdogs20) October 22, 2019

Are people like @LindseyGrahamSC and @hughhewitt going to have to smear Bill Taylor now? What's next when the truth is obvious to everyone, even the people who have bet their reputations on not facing it? — Jon Lovett (respookted on BOOth sides) (@jonlovett) October 22, 2019

Donald Trump isn't so dumb that he can't figure out that if he compares impeachment to lynching on the same day that Ambassador Bill Taylor confirms the quid pro quo, American media (twitter) will be dumb enough to chase the shiny object & bury the lead — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🗿💪 (@RachelBitecofer) October 22, 2019

Word from Bill Taylor's testimony is he took meticulous notes#ImpeachTrump — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) October 22, 2019

The opening statement from Bill Taylor is DEVASATING 1. Mulvaney is REALLY fucked

2. Giuliani and Perry are fucked

3. Sondland is fucked

4. Volker is fucked

5. Pompeo is fucked

6. Trump is so fucked, he is going to have to pay 130k

7. Bolton is surprisingly a good guy https://t.co/iIOsFZwXSo — Red™️ Sparkle Shoes (@Redpainter1) October 22, 2019

GOP first tried a hearsay defense. Then a process defense. Then they attacked Schiff. Based on the reporting below on the statement of Bill Taylor, my prediction is that some Republicans will now say quid pro quo is okay. And then they will lose their last shreds of integrity. https://t.co/kzzsNUrPp5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 22, 2019

Bill Taylor snuck into a drive in movie when he was 9, the man can't be trusted ~ Fox News — Brian (@BJH1964) October 22, 2019

I have rarely read a more devastating indictment of a President and his cronies than that of Taylor. This is chapter-and-verse stuff. Totally indefensible. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 22, 2019

Consider the defenses of Trump since Ukraine broke. "There was no whistleblower."

(There are a dozen) "There was no quid pro quo." (Proven and admitted) "We never withheld aid."

(Proven and admitted) "The whistleblower used the wrong form to report it" was my favorite. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 22, 2019

I want to hope that Bill Taylor’s statement will make a difference in this this dystopian circus. Given what we’ve seen so far, I’m not super optimistic. — Lori (@IsTrumpCareDead) October 22, 2019

So based on this Bill Taylor opening statement, my understanding is that it’s not murder if I yell “I’m not murdering you!” while I stab you to death. That correct? — Jana ⭐️ (@Janarchy29) October 22, 2019