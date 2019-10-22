Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Devastating’: Internet calls Bill Taylor testimony the worst thing that’s happened to Trump yet

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor released an extensive statement he gave at the opening of the closed-door hearing about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Former solicitor general, Neal Katyal was among many lawyers to point out how “devastating” the details were.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, Taylor said during a call with EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland, the Trump donor “tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks someone to pay up before signing the check.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor’s name had been trending most of Tuesday on Twitter, but after the statement was released, people quickly began asking how it isn’t enough evidence for Republicans to support impeachment.

At least one freshmen Democrat found it to be one of the most shocking things he’s seen in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one Washington Post reporter noted, Taylor was the replacement for Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was seen as a liability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia’s former foreign minister calls for impeachment: ‘The America I knew … is gone’

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

On Tuesday, former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev penned an op-ed in The New York Times calling on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump — arguing that it would set a moral standard not just in America but around the globe. "The America I knew as Russia's foreign minster is gone," he wrote.

"The United States has often played a pivotal role in my political life, beginning 50 years ago when I was a student of international relations at a Moscow university," wrote Kozyrev. "At that time, Soviet propaganda was well-practiced at denouncing Richard Nixon for rejecting the Kremlin’s dogma that in politics, the ends justify the means. Mr. Nixon had argued during his 1960 presidential campaign that the American democratic system recognizes a standard of moral truth that allows the individual to say to government, 'Thus far may you go, but no farther.' If what Mr. Nixon said was true, many of us in the Soviet Union thought, then America is on the right side of history."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace explains why ‘Donald Trump’s impeachment may have been turbocharged today’

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace broke down how impeachment was "turbocharged" by explosive from former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

"Donald Trump’s impeachment may have been turbocharged today by the testimony of career diplomat Bill Taylor, who NBC News is reporting draws a direct line to President Trump demanding an investigation in exchange for military aid for Ukraine," Wallace reported.

The "Deadline: White House" host read a quote from The Washington Post.

"The senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told lawmakers Tuesday that President Trump made the release of military aid contingent on public declarations from Ukraine that it would investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election, contradicting Trump’s denial that he used the money as leverage for political gain," The Post reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Devastating’: Internet calls Bill Taylor testimony the worst thing that’s happened to Trump yet

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

Former Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor released an extensive statement he gave at the opening of the closed-door hearing about President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

Former solicitor general, Neal Katyal was among many lawyers to point out how "devastating" the details were.

https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1186732697789464576

https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1186734449720848384

Among other things, Taylor said during a call with EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland, the Trump donor "tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks someone to pay up before signing the check."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image