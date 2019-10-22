Quantcast
READ IT: Veteran diplomat Bill Taylor's damning opening statement about Trump and Ukraine

1 min ago

Veteran diplomat Bill Taylor on Tuesday delivered bombshell testimony to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in which he said that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland had told him that aid to Ukraine was directly linked to the country’s willingness to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Read Taylor’s full opening statement below.

Taylor statement by RawStory on Scribd


