READ IT: Veteran diplomat Bill Taylor’s damning opening statement about Trump and Ukraine
Published 1 min ago
on
By Brad Reed
Published1 min ago
on
ByBrad Reed
Veteran diplomat Bill Taylor on Tuesday delivered bombshell testimony to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in which he said that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland had told him that aid to Ukraine was directly linked to the country’s willingness to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Read Taylor’s full opening statement below.
Taylor statement by RawStory on Scribd
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Anonymous Trump official behind infamous NYT ‘resistance’ op-ed to publish a tell-all book
Published3 mins ago
onOctober 22, 2019
One year ago, an anonymous White House official published a New York Times op-ed confessing that he or she was part of the resistance inside President Donald Trump's administration. Now that anonymous official is releasing a book, The Washington Post revealed Tuesday.
The book could also indicate who the anonymous official is, given he or she likely would have had to write the book after leaving the White House, simply due to the overwhelming demands of White House jobs.
Breaking Banner
McConnell distances himself from Trump — and denies president’s claim that he called Ukraine call ‘perfect’
Published38 mins ago
onOctober 22, 2019
ByBrad Reed
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday put some distance between himself and President Donald Trump as veteran diplomat Bill Taylor delivered damning testimony to the House Intelligence Committee about the president's actions in holding up aid to Ukraine.
CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports that McConnell denied the president's claim that the Kentucky senator described Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "perfect" and "innocent." Cordes then asked McConnell if that meant Trump was lying about their interactions.
"You'd have to ask him," McConnell replied.
Breaking Banner
Trump considering Kellyanne Conway as his next chief of staff after Mick Mulvaney’s quid pro quo disaster: Bloomberg
Published47 mins ago
onOctober 22, 2019
Senior counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, is now under consideration to replace Mick Mulvaney as the White House chief of staff. Conway is one of few aides who have managed to stay with the president, despite numerous violations of the Hatch Act.
Bloomberg reported Tuesday that despite his willingness to make a fool of himself for the president, Mulvaney accidentally admitted the president held back aid to Ukraine until they agreed to help investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. As a defense, Mulvaney then went on the Sunday morning talk shows and claimed he never said it. It only made things worse for him.