Don Jr. melts down over criticism that Trump didn’t bring Barron to World Series: ‘That’s great parenting moron!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday raged against a critic on Twitter who accused President Donald Trump of being a bad father for not bringing his son Barron to the World Series on Sunday.

Rob Anderson, a former Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives in Louisiana’s 3rd congressional district, hammered Trump on Sunday night for bringing a large posse of Republican lawmakers with him to the World Series without bothering to bring his 13-year-old son along.

“A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a ‘family man’ I’ve ever heard,” Anderson said. “I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz.”

Trump Jr. jumped in to defend his father by saying that it would have been wrong to bring Barron to a game in which the president got loudly booed by the crowd.

“This is the dumbest take ever!” an angry Trump Jr. replied. “I mean f-ing stupid!!! Maybe he knew that the scumbag lobbyists and liberal elite in the 94% leftist swamp of DC would behave exactly as they did and therefore shielded a child from that kind of behavior. That’s great parenting moron!”

