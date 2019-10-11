Don Jr. was trying to get rid of Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch back in March

The efforts to go after Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch dates back to March, according to a tweet highlighted by Washington Post reporter Greg Sargent.

Oh, look. Donnie Jr was agitating for Yovanovitch's ouster way back in March. He was in on the whole plot. https://t.co/e73Kbu5Tmr — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 11, 2019

“We need more ⁦@RichardGrenell’s and less of these jokers as ambassadors,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. March 24, 2019.

We need more ⁦@RichardGrenell’s and less of these jokers as ambassadors. Calls Grow To Remove Obama's U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine https://t.co/0jgzp1ZqmU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

Yovanovitch was slated to stay on through 2020, but was abruptly called back in late April 2019.

The link he shared was to a conservative site promoting the ousting of Yovanovitch, calling her “Obama’s Ambassador.”

According to the piece, Yovanovitch had been trying to undermine Trump. Fox News host Sean Hannity had Joe diGenova on to trash the ambassador.

“The current United States ambassador Marie Yovanovitch has bad mouthed the President of the United States to Ukrainian officials and has told them not to listen or worry about Trump policy because he’s going to be impeached,” diGenova said.

Other Fox News pundits quickly followed with their own segments on Yovanovitch. Laura Ingraham specifically mentioned that ousted Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) may have taken bribes to encourage him to oppose Yovanovitch publicly.

“I wanted to bring to your attention an interaction that I recently had with individuals regarding the current U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine,” a letter from Sessions’ began. “I have received notice of concrete evidence from close companions that Ambassador Yovanovitch has spoken privately and repeatedly about her disdain for the current Administration in a way that might call for the expulsion of Ms. Yovanovitch as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine immediately.”

“I kindly ask you consider terminating her ambassadorship and find a replacement as soon as possible,” Sessions added.

It has now been discovered that two associates of Rudy Giuliani were funneling money into super PACS to support Sessions along with others who took up the cause to find dirt on the Biden family in Ukraine.