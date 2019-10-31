Donald Trump declares himself Florida man in new filing: report

Like many New Yorkers before him, President Donald Trump is moving to Florida during his golden years.
The commander-in-chief, 73, has quietly filed paperwork to relocate to the Sunshine State, The New York Times reported Thursday.
“In late September, Mr. Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Melania Trump, the first lady, also changed her residence to Palm Beach in an identical document,” The Times reported. “Each of the Trumps filed a ‘declaration of domicile’ saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Mr. Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.”
Despite living in the White House, Trump said his “predominant and principal home” is Mar-a-Lago.
“White House officials declined to say why Mr. Trump changed his primary residence, but a person close to the president said the reasons were primarily for tax purposes,” The Times noted. “The person also said that Mr. Trump, who is deeply unpopular in New York, was infuriated by a lawsuit filed by Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, seeking the president’s tax returns, which Mr. Trump has not released. Changing his residence to Florida is not expected to have any effect on the lawsuit.”
Read the full report.
