‘Donald Trump is not well and you know it!’ Morning Joe scorches GOP for standing by as president fall apart

In a very harsh assessment of President Donald Trump’s rapid descent into conspiracy theories and manic tweeting as the reality of impeachment grows daily, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Republicans need to admit that the president is “not well.”

“What every Republican on Capitol Hill knows” Scarborough began “[is] Donald Trump is not well, Donald Trump’s not emotionally fit to be president, Republicans, and you know it. He’s not mentally fit to be president of the United States right now and you know it.”

Scarborough went on to criticize the president for his decision to leave the Kurds in Syria at the mercy of Turkish forces, saying, “There are allies that sacrificed their lives, sacrificed their everything for us who are on the run this morning who are bleeding out, who are dying because Donald Trump decided on a whim to release them.”

“There are women and children once again in danger of being raped and brutalized and tortured by ISIS,” the MSNBC host charged. “Donald Trump suggests that we can just let ISIS go and they can go back and there are so many disturbing things, Mika, it is more obvious than ever Donald Trump is neither emotionally or mentally fit to be president of the United States.”

Watch below: