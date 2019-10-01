Quantcast
Donald Trump's moat with alligators plan was mocked by Obama — and even The Onion

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump sought medieval methods to use against immigrants according to a bombshell new report in The New York Times that was published on Tuesday.

“Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh,” the paper reported. “After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.”

The meeting reportedly included then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller — who Trump reportedly cursed.

“You are making me look like an idiot,” The Times reported while noting the actual quote reportedly included profanity.

The idea of a moat has long been a joke used to mock anti-immigrant Republicans.

The idea of a moat was ridiculed in a 2017 video by the satirical publication The Onion.

Not just The Onion, then-President Barack Obama mocked the idea in 2011.

“We have gone above and beyond what was requested by the very Republicans who said they supported broader reform as long as we got serious about enforcement,” Obama said. “But even though we’ve answered these concerns, I gotta say I suspect there are still going to be some who are trying to move the goal posts on us one more time.”

“Maybe they’ll need a moat,” Obama joked. “Maybe they’ll want alligators in the moat.”

The internet was shocked by Trump’s policy ideas. Here is some of what people were saying:

Watch Barack Obama on building a moat:


