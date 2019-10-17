‘Don’t tell me’: Trump says he hated it when his kids would tell him what they learned in school
At his rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, President Donald Trump launched into a furious tirade about Democrats using public schools to “indoctrinate” children. In the process, he implied something deeper: He hated it when his kids told him what they learned in school.
“The radical Democrats want to destroy America as we know it,” said Trump. “They want to indoctrinate our children. And teach them that America is a sinful, wicked nation. You see that happening all the time.”
“I know it from personal experience,” Trump added as the crowd booed. “What they want to teach your kids. Not good. They come home. This is what I learned. You are going, no. Don’t tell me. Let’s get them into another school fast.”
Trump impersonated a CNN anchor — and a US president — during epic meltdown at Texas speech
President Donald Trump offered multiple impersonations during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.
Trump showed the crowd his impersonation of a president of the United States -- and a CNN anchor.
"No guns. No religion. No oil. No natural gas," Trump said. "Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas under those circumstances. Couldn’t do it."
In fact, Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas when he ran for president as the state refused to print any ballots with his name.
He then showed the audience two impersonations as part of his 87-minute speech.
"I used it to say, I can be more presidential. Look," Trump said, as he shuffled awkwardly on stage.
Maddow reveals Trump’s Ukraine scandal is also an attempt to ‘unblame’ Russia for 2016 interference
On MSNBC Thursday night, Rachel Maddow walked through an underreported aspect of the Ukraine scandal. When President Donald Trump dangled foreign aid in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he was not just demanding he dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — he was also demanding he help dig up information that would disprove the findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.
"This scheme that the president and Giuliani were enacting using the three amigos, Gordon Sondland, Rick Perry, and [Kurt] Volker, who has already resigned, the scheme was to hold up a White House meeting for this foreign leader unless he coughed up stuff that Trump could use for his re-election effort against Joe Biden," said Maddow. "And in addition to that, interestingly, he needed help unblaming Russia for the 2016 election attack."
