Elaine Chao strongly favored officials from her husband Mitch McConnell’s home state in grant meetings

Published

1 min ago

on

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao gave preference to Kentuckians — who are represented by her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — during meetings set up in her first 14 months on the job.

A quarter of all her scheduled meetings with state officials from January 2017 to March 2018 were set up with Kentuckians, who make up only 1.3 percent of the U.S. population, reported Politico.

The next closest, Indiana and Georgia, scored six percent of her meetings each, according to her calendars that have been made public.

At least five of Chao’s 18 meetings with Kentucky officials were requested in emails from McConnell staffers who flagged the local officials as “friends” or “loyal supporters.”

Those emails sometimes noted topics the officials wanted to discuss with Chao or ask for special favors, including consideration for federal grants.

Chao aide Todd Inman helped advise the Senate majority leader and local Kentucky officials on Transportation Department grants totaling $78 million for the mayor of Owensboro, a McConnell stronghold in western Kentucky.

Home-state bias is a common problem in federal grants, but Chao’s marriage to the Senate majority leader adds a new layer of issues, according to ethics experts.

“The marriage is the thing that underlies all of this,” said Mel Dubnick, a professor of government ethics and accountability at the University of New Hampshire.


‘Unhinged’ Trump trashed for accusing Pelosi of ‘treason’ as impeachment moves forward

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was guilty of impeachable crimes -- "even Treason" -- but other Twitter users ridiculed his allegations.

Trump has accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of improperly handling a whistleblower complaint that threatens to blow up his presidency, and now he's roping Pelosi into the conspiracy theory.

"Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer," Trump tweeted late Sunday.

‘Hitler’s mustache-waxer’: Louisiana Democrat nails Rudy Giuiliani’s place in history

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

A Democratic congressional candidate harshly -- and hilariously -- condemned Rudy Giuliani for his service to President Donald Trump.

The president's personal attorney lobbed an attack on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for his role in the impeachment inquiry into Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

"Schiff is a serial liar involved in a conspiracy to remove our lawfully elected President by lies and false charges," Giuliani tweeted. "Only a deranged media protects him because they will allow Schiffs to trample our constitution just to get @realDonaldTrump."

Trump impeachment isn’t about Democrats vs. Republicans — it’s about whether our democratic institutions have any mojo left

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

With startling suddenness, the political and moral climate in Washington has shifted over the past few weeks. President Trump now faces the imminent threat of impeachment, apparently over a single blatant act of extortion, even though Democrats had previously decided it wasn’t worth trying to hold him to account for an extensive list of offenses. Why in God’s name is this happening now?

I’m not sure the current conflict over impeachment can usefully be described as Democrats versus Republicans, or as Donald Trump and his supporters against the “resistance.” Those terms are just vague signifiers standing in for other things. The core issue here is much larger than partisan conflict, or the fate of one especially disastrous president. It’s about competing groups who don't even perceive the same reality, and about whether the institutions of democracy — which everyone involved loudly claims to believe in — are strong enough to withstand their most serious challenge in at least 150 years. No one knows the answer, and every aspect of this crisis is overloaded with historical irony.

