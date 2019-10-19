Eric Trump bashes the children of politicians profiting off their family name to enrich themselves: ‘It is sickening’
President Donald Trump third child blasted children of politicians profiting from their relationship during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News with Jeanine Pirro.
“So where does Joe Biden get off been so pompous and above it all?” Pirro asked.
“If I was doing the same thing that that family was doing I’d be in jail,” Eric Trump said.
“Why is it that every family in politics enriches themselves?” he asked. “It is sickening.”
Watch:
