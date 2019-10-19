Quantcast
Eric Trump bashes the children of politicians profiting off their family name to enrich themselves: ‘It is sickening’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump third child blasted children of politicians profiting from their relationship during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News with Jeanine Pirro.

“So where does Joe Biden get off been so pompous and above it all?” Pirro asked.

“If I was doing the same thing that that family was doing I’d be in jail,” Eric Trump said.

“Why is it that every family in politics enriches themselves?” he asked. “It is sickening.”

Watch:

Trump ‘has done nothing wrong’: Lindsey Graham does not think ethnic cleansing is an impeachable offense

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) slammed President Donald Trump for allowing Turkey's ethnic cleansing of the Kurds in Syria, but then defended the president against impeachment during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.

Graham told Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro that he worried that 15,000 ISIS fighters could escape, allowing the terrorist caliphate to reconstitute.

The South Carolina Republican declared that America "will not tolerate" ethnic cleansing.

But then he was asked about impeachment.

"Impeachment is a bunch of bull," Graham declared. "It is BS."

"The president has done nothing wrong," Graham argued.

Trump is ‘feeling threatened and running scared’ to cancel G-7 at Doral: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced late on Saturday evening that he was reversing his administration's decision to hold the G-7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

Trump had received harsh criticism for the selection violating the constitution’s domestic and foreign emolument clauses.

Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote The Art of the Deal with Trump, said the announcement was a sign Trump is feeling threatened.

Trump announces G-7 won’t be held at Doral after widespread criticism for it violating the Constitution

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced Saturday evening that the G-7 Summit will not be held at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

The selection of Doral had been widely condemned as a clear violation of both the constitution's domestic and foreign emolument clauses.

"I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 leaders," Trump claimed.

"I announced that I would be willing to do it at no profit or, if legally permissible, at zero cost to the USA. But, as usual, the hostile media and their Democrat partners went crazy!" Trump argued.

