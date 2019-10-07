Eric Trump: The media ‘pose a danger to this nation’ when they call out Republicans for lying to them

Eric Trump told “Fox & Friends” that he was outraged when he saw Trump administration allies such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) undergoing tough questioning over the weekend from journalists who called them out for lying.

During a Monday morning appearance on President Donald Trump’s favorite morning show, co-host Ainsley Earhardt complained that hosts such as Chuck Todd and George Stephanopoulos “don’t let these politicians finish their sentences” when they repeat false claims and conspiracy theories in an attempt to deflect from criticism of Trump’s actions.

“It is dangerous to this country!” Eric Trump agreed. “The media, in doing that, they pose a danger to this nation! I mean, look at the advocacy there, come on! Anybody ever seen the movie ‘War Room?’ I mean, Stephanopoulos of all people! And by the way, he can’t even answer!”

Stephanopoulos on Sunday called out Jordan for claiming that Trump was only joking when he publicly encouraged the Chinese government to launch an investigation into political rival Joe Biden, despite the fact that Trump has repeatedly insisted since that he was serious about the request.

Eric Trump on Sunday show hosts asking tough questions to Ron Johnson and Jim Jordan: “It’s dangerous to this country. The media, in doing that, they pose a danger to this nation.” pic.twitter.com/3gt2Wd3iJI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019