Quantcast
Connect with us

EU and Britain just struck a Brexit deal — here’s what’s in it

Published

1 min ago

on

“Fair and reasonable.” That’s how both Britain’s Boris Johnson and the EU describe the new draft Brexit deal reached Thursday after days of intense haggling.

Here’s what’s in the accord — and what each side gave up to get there.

– Northern Ireland –

Arrangements for the UK province of Northern Ireland were the trickiest part of the new deal, and the core of what has changed since last year’s withdrawal agreement, which was rejected by British MPs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new protocol stipulates that Northern Ireland remains in Britain’s customs territory, but in practice there would be a sort of customs border between the province and the mainland.

That is because of a hybrid system under which goods arriving and staying in Northern Ireland from non-EU countries, such as the US, will come under British customs rules, while those going on to the EU via Ireland will come under the EU system.

Northern Ireland would keep aligned with the EU on a limited number of standards so food, animals and permitted industrial goods can more easily cross into or from Ireland.

British authorities would have responsibility for the checks. But the EU has the right to have its officials present too to ensure the application of EU rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Consent –

Britain and the EU agreed there should be “democratic consent” by Northern Ireland on the dual-rule customs system.

A simple majority in the province’s assembly would have to vote for its continuance every four years, or eight years if there is sizeable cross-community support.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the vote fails, the protocol would cease to be applied two years later, giving both sides time to try to come up with a workable alternative.

This voting requirement comes into force four years after the end of the transition period.

– Transition period –

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition period would run to the end of 2020, during which things would stay pretty much the way they are now. It could be extended by another year or two if agreed by both sides.

This is unchanged from the previous deal.

– VAT –

ADVERTISEMENT

Value-added tax was a technically difficult point that was only resolved in the last few hours of the talks. Differing VAT regimes would have contributed to the need for a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland — something both sides said they needed to avoid at all costs.

EU rules on VAT are therefore to continue in Northern Ireland, but British customs officials would be in charge of applying and collecting them.

– Giving ground –

The EU notes that it compromised on its previous divorce agreement with the UK by dropping an insistence that Northern Ireland remain in the EU customs area — the heart of the previous “backstop” which was so unpopular in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also adopted the consent provision for the Northern Ireland assembly, and along with it a way to end the protocol instead of having potentially indefinite application.

On the other side, the UK conceded on allowing customs checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

It also dialled back its original Northern Ireland consent proposal by agreeing to a simple majority vote in the assembly, instead of what would have amounted to a right of veto to minority unionists.

It also agreed to Northern Ireland being subjected to a degree of EU oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Expect exodus of high-ranking Trump officials because they ‘no longer have anything to gain’ by staying: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Writing for the conservative Bulwark, columnist and author Robert Tracinski said Donald Trump's Syria debacle is likely the turning point for even the most hardened of his most avid defenders in the White House who will likely start leaving.

As Tracinski began, "Donald Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds is a moment that might be more important than it seems—one that is likely to have a far-reaching impact that goes well beyond what happens in Syria."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hosting the G-7 at Doral is still worth a million dollars to Trump — even if he donates all the profits: reporter

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that holding the G7 summit at Trump's Doral resort would not be a profit for the president. Reports about it fly in the face of the White House claims, however.

The Miami Herald reported in July, when Trump floated the idea, that Doral is in a financial rut and the G7 meeting could help Trump climb out of it.

"Hosting foreign dignitaries has been a financial boon for Trump’s private Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago Club, providing some insight into what financial gains might be expected from hosting the G7 Summit at Trump Doral," said The Herald.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Absolute contempt for the American people’: Trump destroyed for shameless G7 golf club announcement

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday announced that next year's G7 summit will be held at Trump National Doral Miami -- and then smugly brushed aside questions about President Donald Trump using his office to personally enrich himself.

Mulvaney's press conference, in which he insisted that the president will not personally profit from holding the meeting there and claimed that it was simply the "best" place to hold the summit, drew harsh and angry reviews from across the web -- check out some of the reactions below.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image