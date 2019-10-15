Quantcast
‘Every word is a lie’: Pompeo gets shredded for extremely misleading claims about Trump’s policy in Syria

1 min ago

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced furious backlash for his defense of President Donald Trump’s policy toward Syria.

The State Department tweeted out an interview Pompeo conducted with Nashville’s WZTV-TV, where the secretary insisted the U.S. was “leading from the front” and building coalitions to handle Syria and other foreign policy challenges.

But Pompeo’s remarks weren’t well-received on Twitter, where his claims were dismissed as absolutely false.

Breaking Banner

State Dept official testifying on Capitol Hill has warned for months about Giuliani’s ‘disinformation’ campaign: report

5 mins ago

October 15, 2019

George P. Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state in charge of Ukraine policy who is testifying on Capitol Hill as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, has reportedly been warning colleagues about Rudy Giuliani running a "disinformation" campaign since this past March.

The New York Times reports that Kent for several months has "raised concerns to colleagues early... about the pressure being directed at Ukraine by Mr. Trump and his private lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to pursue investigations into Mr. Trump’s political rivals."

Breaking Banner

Retired general tells Fox News: ‘We’ve already lost our reputation — we have abandoned an ally’

10 mins ago

October 15, 2019

A recently retired general lamented to Fox News this week that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has already damaged U.S. national interests by abandoning the Kurds.

"The deed has been done," retired Army Major General Malcolm Frost explained to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin. "So what's happening is we've already lost our reputation. We have abandoned an ally, and thirdly, those ISIS prisoners are going to escape."

Read Griffin's tweets below.

U.S. military is in the process of withdrawing nearly all of the 1000 or so US troops that helped stabilize northern Syria. A US military spokesman says it has pulled out of Manbij, Syria - to make way for Russian-backed Syrian forces who have taken over the abandoned U.S. base.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

RNC chairwoman raked over the coals for accusing others of nepotism — despite being Mitt Romney’s niece

28 mins ago

October 15, 2019

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) thinks that the Democrats have a problem with nepotism.

Reacting to the recently aired ABC News interview with Hunter Biden, in which the former vice president's son admitted that his family name had opened doors for him that might have otherwise been closed, McDaniel accused the Bidens of engaging in "obvious nepotism."

"Hunter Biden got $50K a month from a Ukrainian energy company, despite having ZERO experience in energy," she wrote. "His justification? That he was also on the board of Amtrak – more obvious nepotism. If that’s not the swamp, I don’t know what is!"

Continue Reading
 
 
