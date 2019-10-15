‘Every word is a lie’: Pompeo gets shredded for extremely misleading claims about Trump’s policy in Syria

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced furious backlash for his defense of President Donald Trump’s policy toward Syria.

The State Department tweeted out an interview Pompeo conducted with Nashville’s WZTV-TV, where the secretary insisted the U.S. was “leading from the front” and building coalitions to handle Syria and other foreign policy challenges.

.@SecPompeo: We’re leading from the front, to build out coalitions that can effectively deal with some of the most difficult challenges facing the world today – and most importantly, the most difficult challenges that present risk to the American people. https://t.co/Dd6gGPs6hz pic.twitter.com/RTy2NPMZqF — Department of State (@StateDept) October 15, 2019

But Pompeo’s remarks weren’t well-received on Twitter, where his claims were dismissed as absolutely false.

Every word Pompeo speaks here is a lie. https://t.co/NnKXeYXnpk — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 15, 2019

Capitulating to Turkey. Strengthening ISIS, Iran and especially Russia. Throwing allies under the bus. Pulling nukes out of Turkey to Putin’s delight, with the breakup of NATO next on the agenda. You’re surrendering the world to Russia and China. — Liddle Arturo Katz (@arturo500011) October 15, 2019

Who was the last Secretary of State to oversee a US Military base being taken over by the Russians? Because that happened today. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) October 15, 2019

While Pompeo is in Nashville doing a Christian Conference, Christians are getting slaughtered in Syria because we have NO STATE Department doing their JOB. Unbelievable how bad the @GOP is. Pompeo needs to get to Turkey and Syria and fix the mess @realDonaldTrump has put us in. — Lance Lyons (@lancelyons) October 15, 2019

Retreating is not leading from the front, building foreign mobster ties is not a coalition that can effectively deal with any challenges facing the world, it a problem the world faces. You and your master are the present risk to the American people. — Georgia Stein (@GStein269) October 15, 2019

Is that why we’re in RETREAT and leaving allies to be slaughtered? Geez you’ve got a twisted sense of reality Pompeo. — Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 (@rachel_maria65) October 15, 2019

Yeah, pretty sure our allies the Kurds don't think you're "leading from the front" at all. We're in the middle of a giant Orwell novel. (Oh, and Russia is now looting our abandoned military bases in Syria. But, I'm sure Dear Leader ran that by Putin first, anyway.) — Jolie Lindley (@INChick) October 15, 2019

This may be the craziest propaganda claim ever. The Don and Mike show have done nothing but absolutely destroy American foreign policy. Not to mention that we are no longer looked up to on the world stage. Thanks guys. Now go resign and do the right thing. — Ted Tetkowski (@TedBonVivant) October 15, 2019

To recap the Newspeak: Retreat = Leading from the front

Abandoning allies = building coalitions

Fulfilling dictator wishlists = effectively dealing with difficult challenges Maybe electing and coddling a know-nothing narcissist with daddy issues wasn’t the best idea we’ve had. — Brian "lost my ID so I can't buy groceries" Cullen (@Not_a_RussiaBot) October 15, 2019