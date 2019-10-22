Quantcast
Evidence against Trump is so damning former top SDNY prosecutor expects Trump to take a plea deal

Published

1 min ago

on

Former U.S. Attorney David N. Kelley broke down the overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing that has come to light in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s solicitation of election assistance from foreign governments.

Kelley, who ran the Southern District of New York office of federal prosecutors, was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber — who had once worked for Kelly.

The two discussed the testimony from Ambassador Bill Taylor.

“Lots of cases don’t go to trial in a criminal case because the evidence is overwhelming or sufficient enough to have a conviction. I doubt this is a case that would really go to trial,” Kelley explained. “When confronted with all the evidence, a reasonable defendant would likely take a plea.”

“This is pretty damning evidence,” Kelley added.

“Damning, slam-dunk evidence?” Melber asked.

“Yeah,” he replied.

Watch:

