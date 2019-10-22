Ex-AG Matt Whitaker ‘pretty much acknowledges abuse of power’ in Fox News interview

The former acting Attorney General of the United States argued that presidential abuse of power is not a crime during a Tuesday evening appearance on Fox News.

“Abuse of power is not a crime,” Matt Whitaker told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

Tufts University Professor Daniel Drezner was fascinated by the admission.

“Interesting that Whitaker pretty much acknowledges abuse of power but doesn’t think it’s egregious,” Drezner noted.

Here is some of what others were saying about Whitaker’s argument:

Hate to break it to Whitaker, but when the Founders discussed impeachment, they specifically discussed it as a remedy for abuse of power. https://t.co/VixJgJlYXQ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 23, 2019

Even if Matthew Whitaker lives to be 100 years old, “Abuse of power is not a crime” will be mentioned in his obituary. It’s that stupid. https://t.co/ktfbtSPMqu — Robbie Sherwood (@RobbieSherwood) October 23, 2019

Correctamundo, Mr. Matthew “Failed My Tryout for AG” Whitaker, abuse of power is not (necessarily) a crime. But it is (absolutely) an impeachable offense. https://t.co/mA7mLRt7d1 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) October 23, 2019

Couple things here. (1) By design, the Founders intended that impeachable offenses not be coextensive with criminal law. (2) Whitaker pretending not to know the contours of the accusation of abuse of power here is precious. https://t.co/abTKqKkgbc — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 23, 2019

“Abuse of power is not a crime,” says GOP mouthpiece Matthew Whitaker.

Well, it is impeachable. Let’s do that for starters and then sort out which crimes were committed. https://t.co/K9zkR1ZJ05 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) October 23, 2019

It's unconstitutional.

I'm still wondering why Whitaker isn't in jail. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 23, 2019

When I saw your tweet I assumed that you were paraphrasing him but OMG HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT WORD FOR WORD I LITERALLY CAN'T EVEN… — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 23, 2019

But it is an impeachable offense. — Ray D'Antuono (@rpd158) October 23, 2019

Narrator: It is actually the very definition of a crime. — Elizabeth (@AGirlHasNoPOTUS) October 23, 2019

He should be disbarred- straight up. — Basqueing Snark (@Basquerading) October 23, 2019

Oh please let POTUS hire him to run the impeachment defense. I won't ask for any Christmas gifts. — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) October 23, 2019

Not this guy again. He was terrible in season two. — Beelzebub Boo (@tomservo10) October 23, 2019

Barr replaced him, so imagine how bad Barr really is. — ReggieSpeaks (@ReggyN) October 23, 2019

#BREAKING ‘Abuse of power is not a crime’: Former acting AG Matt Whitaker makes a brazen claim on Fox News#AbuseOfPower https://t.co/uNp5tNuj9P — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 23, 2019

Watch: