‘Abuse of power is not a crime’: Former acting AG Matt Whitaker makes a brazen claim on Fox News

Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told a Fox News audience that it is not a crime for President Donald Trump to abuse the power of his office.

Whitaker made the comments while complaining about “global elitists” during an interview with Laura Ingraham.

“What evidence of a crime do you have?” Whitaker asked, despite Trump, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani all admitting Trump sought foreign election interference to help his struggling re-election campaign.

“Abuse of power is not a crime,” the nation’s former top law enforcement office argued.

