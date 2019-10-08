Ex-Benghazi crusader Trey Gowdy changes his mind — will join Trump’s anti-impeachment team after all

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who once chaired the House Oversight Committee and the Select Committee on Benghazi, will be joining President Donald Trump’s legal team to fight the impeachment inquiry.

Previous reports had suggested that Gowdy, who declined to run for re-election in 2018, had turned down the offer to join the White House’s anti-impeachment efforts.

Gowdy has been a front-line crusader in fighting for Republican causes in the House, working to turn “Benghazi” into a household name during the Obama years. At one point, he faced an ethics scandal for wrongfully firing an Air Force reservist who couldn’t find dirt on Hillary Clinton. Towards the end of his term in office, however, he appeared to be more critical of Trump, even pushing back on some of his conspiracy theories about the FBI investigation of Russia.

Now, it seems, he is all in for Trump — again.