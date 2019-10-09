Ex-federal prosecutor stomps out Trump’s crazed letter to Congress: ‘They are really just making stuff up’

Legal experts are still stunned by the rambling, angry letter that White House attorneys sent to Congress on Tuesday, and former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams on Wednesday called out the Trump team for concocting bogus legal arguments based on literally nothing.

During a CNN discussion of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, Williams said that the Trump White House isn’t even trying to make legal arguments and is instead only crafting political arguments that can be used as Fox News talking points.

“They make up a lot of arguments out of thin air,” he said. “They say that impeachment should only be used to ‘defend our system of government or our constitutional liberties against a dire threat.’ That’s just not accurate. That’s not in the Constitution.”

Williams also called out the White House for claiming that Democrats are simply trying to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election, and also to skew the results of the 2020 election.

“If that’s the case, you’re never, ever again going to be able to impeach a president of the United States because they’re always just off of an election or… sometimes going into a new one,” he said. “They are really just making stuff up.”

Watch the video below.