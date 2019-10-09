Ex-federal prosecutor stomps out Trump’s crazed letter to Congress: ‘They are really just making stuff up’
Legal experts are still stunned by the rambling, angry letter that White House attorneys sent to Congress on Tuesday, and former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams on Wednesday called out the Trump team for concocting bogus legal arguments based on literally nothing.
During a CNN discussion of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, Williams said that the Trump White House isn’t even trying to make legal arguments and is instead only crafting political arguments that can be used as Fox News talking points.
“They make up a lot of arguments out of thin air,” he said. “They say that impeachment should only be used to ‘defend our system of government or our constitutional liberties against a dire threat.’ That’s just not accurate. That’s not in the Constitution.”
Williams also called out the White House for claiming that Democrats are simply trying to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election, and also to skew the results of the 2020 election.
“If that’s the case, you’re never, ever again going to be able to impeach a president of the United States because they’re always just off of an election or… sometimes going into a new one,” he said. “They are really just making stuff up.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Ex-federal prosecutor stomps out Trump’s crazed letter to Congress: ‘They are really just making stuff up’
Legal experts are still stunned by the rambling, angry letter that White House attorneys sent to Congress on Tuesday, and former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams on Wednesday called out the Trump team for concocting bogus legal arguments based on literally nothing.
During a CNN discussion of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Williams said that the Trump White House isn't even trying to make legal arguments and is instead only crafting political arguments that can be used as Fox News talking points.
"They make up a lot of arguments out of thin air," he said. "They say that impeachment should only be used to 'defend our system of government or our constitutional liberties against a dire threat.' That's just not accurate. That's not in the Constitution."
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Avlon: The similarities between Trump and Nixon are getting ridiculous
CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday demonstrated how President Donald Trump's strategy so far on handling an impeachment inquiry is highly reminiscent of what former President Richard Nixon did in the 1970s.
Avlon began by quoting Nixon's order for allies to "stonewall" Congress in their requests for documents and information -- and he said it's exactly what Trump is doing right now.
"Here we are again, with the Trump administration announcing a total stonewall strategy to openly defy congress and its constitutionally granted power to investigate the president," Avlon said. "This is getting ridiculous because Nixon's second article of impeachment tracks closely with what Trump is being accused of: Misusing the power of the presidency to investigate his political opponents. With this declaration of total obstruction, Trump is just begging for contempt of congress to be added."
CNN
‘Like a three-car major pileup’: Andrew McCabe slams Trump’s abuses of power — and says it’s going to get worse
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tore into President Donald Trump for his handling of the Ukraine scandal — and warned that his legal and political problems are only going to worsen.
"What does it mean to you, Trump aides scrambled to alert lawyers of their concerns," asked anchor Chris Cuomo. "At least one National Security Council official alerted the White House's national security lawyers about the concerns. The White House lawyers thought they could deal with the situations, but then those same lawyers later ordered the transcript moved to that highly classified server."