Ex-federal prosecutor stunned Trump’s ‘dangerous misinformation’ got debunked by his own IG: ‘It just doesn’t happen!’
Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson on Monday issued a statement debunking a conspiracy theory that claimed his office changed its policies to make it easier to file a complaint against President Donald Trump using second-hand information.
Appearing on CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Elliott Williams expressed astonishment that the IG’s office felt the need to correct the president’s misinformation about its own policies.
“It’s the most independent employee of the most independent branch of government issuing a statement — this just does not happen!” he said. “And it’s a statement and a testament to how remarkable, number one, the underlying allegations here are, number two, how important the inspector general felt it was to clarify this… dangerous misinformation coming from the president and his allies.”
Williams also expressed astonishment that Trump openly admitted this week that he is trying to unmask the identity of the whistleblower who accused him of abusing his office.
“There’s a process in place for how one brings a whistleblower complaint,” he explained. “This individual didn’t go to the New York Times or MSNBC, but through the processes designed to protect individuals from exactly the kind of thing we are seeing from the president of the United States, which is almost like a mob-style hit on an individual.”
Trump is ‘moving the goalposts’ to exaggerate how good the economy is: CNN correspondent
On Tuesday, CNN correspondent Christine Romans walked through the state of the U.S. economy — and warned that President Donald Trump is throwing out spin as far and wide as he can on stock performance.
"The S&P rose just enough to make it the best year so far since 1997," said Romans. "So let's see how the stock market numbers stack up. Since Trump's inauguration, the S&P, up 29 percent. Pretty close to the Reagan administration. Less than Bill Clinton. Far better than George W. Bush which fell 23 percent as the dot-com bubble burst. And Trump's stock market trails that of one Barack Obama, where the S&P 500 rose 44 percent from the ashes of a financial crisis."
Trump’s tweets aren’t just ‘bringing the crazy’ — they’re also evidence of obstruction: CNN’s Toobin
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's latest outrageous tweets -- which have included efforts to intimidate a federal whistleblower, raising the prospect of a civil war, and a suggestion that Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for "treason" -- could put him in greater jeopardy of being impeached.
During a CNN panel on the current impeachment inquiry against the president, Toobin argued that Trump's angry tweets are only going to get him into further trouble.
"We have become so inured to Donald Trump bringing the crazies on tweets," Toobin said. "But the tweets over the past few days have been so outrageous and really evidence of obstruction of justice."
CNN’s Avlon humiliates Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy for their ‘desperate’ attempts to defend Trump
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day," contributor John Avlon laid waste to defenders of President Donald Trump who are trying desperately to make the Ukraine phone call debacle go away -- and failing spectacularly in the process of doing so.
Jumping right into it, Avlon stated, "There's some awkward moments because the facts of the Ukraine whistle-blower case are bad, and so the president's defenders are sounding a little bit desperate in recent days."
"First, there's denial. President Trump set the tone here with a tweet, quote: "It was a perfect conversation with the Ukraine president.' The all-caps doesn't make it more convincing, Mr. President, we've seen the transcript you released and it's not good," he explained before taking a dig at Kevin McCarthy's widely derided appearance on 60 Minutes. "Maybe the only person who hasn't seen the transcript was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy."