Ex-GOP lawmaker calls for impeachment hearings on Pence and Barr in scorching attack on Trump administration

Published

19 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Florida Rep. Dave Jolly (R) launched at broadside at Donald Trump, and called for the House to open impeachment hearings on Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, and referring to recent revelations about White House shenanigans at the highest level of the Trump administration, Jolly called out the web of corruption that has engulfed everyone in Trump’s orbit.

Noting Pence’s dissembling about his involvement with Ukraine, Jolly got right to the point.

“I think the House should respond by opening an impeachment inquiry into the vice president of the United States and they should also include the secretary of state and others,” Jolly asserted. “We know about the infamous phone call at the end of July with Trump. The text messages all occurred between the end of July and throughout August preceding the president sending Vice President Pence to meet with [Ukraine president] Zelensky on September 1 where he told the vice president, we’re not giving you the aid, we’re not giving you the assistance. All of this was occuring at the same time.”

“Vice President Pence is the Ivanka Trump of the vice presidency,” he continued. “He expects us to be appreciative of the fact that he’s working within this administration on behalf of the people, but in moments of consequence he disappears. In moments of scandal, he suggests he knows nothing about it. He and Ivanka are complicit. She hides behind her $5,000 dresses and $10,000 bags,  Vice President Mike Pence has mastered hiding behind this professed evangelical humility. Neither one are credible.”

Watch below:

Trump declares war on ‘pompous ass’ Mitt Romney for calling his China Biden overtures ‘appalling’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

As was expected, Donald Trump blew up on Twiter Saturday morning at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) for daring to criticize the president call to China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

With Romney calling Trump's nationally broadcast ask for dirt on a political opponent "appalling," then tweeting "When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," the president returned fire.

"Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!" Trump tweeted before adding, "Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!"

‘Pure fiction’: Trump snarls at the Washington Post and NY Times after report of possible second whistleblower

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by snarling at the Washington Post and the New York Times following their reports of a second whistleblower possibly coming forward and that aides to the president are "horrified" by some of his phone calls to world leaders.

