Ex-GOP lawmaker calls for impeachment hearings on Pence and Barr in scorching attack on Trump administration

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Florida Rep. Dave Jolly (R) launched at broadside at Donald Trump, and called for the House to open impeachment hearings on Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, and referring to recent revelations about White House shenanigans at the highest level of the Trump administration, Jolly called out the web of corruption that has engulfed everyone in Trump’s orbit.

Noting Pence’s dissembling about his involvement with Ukraine, Jolly got right to the point.

“I think the House should respond by opening an impeachment inquiry into the vice president of the United States and they should also include the secretary of state and others,” Jolly asserted. “We know about the infamous phone call at the end of July with Trump. The text messages all occurred between the end of July and throughout August preceding the president sending Vice President Pence to meet with [Ukraine president] Zelensky on September 1 where he told the vice president, we’re not giving you the aid, we’re not giving you the assistance. All of this was occuring at the same time.”

“Vice President Pence is the Ivanka Trump of the vice presidency,” he continued. “He expects us to be appreciative of the fact that he’s working within this administration on behalf of the people, but in moments of consequence he disappears. In moments of scandal, he suggests he knows nothing about it. He and Ivanka are complicit. She hides behind her $5,000 dresses and $10,000 bags, Vice President Mike Pence has mastered hiding behind this professed evangelical humility. Neither one are credible.”

Watch below: