Ex-GOP lawmaker will run for Senate in Kansas — as a Democrat

A Kansas state lawmaker who left the Republican Party last year will run next year for the U.S. Senate — as a Democrat.

State Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills) will run for the seat held since 1997 by the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), reported the Associated Press.

Republicans have not lost a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932, but Democrats are feeling more confident with the victories last year of Gov. Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids.

The 61-year-old Bollier will face primary challenges from former federal prosecutor Barry Grissom and Manhattan Mayor Pro Tem Usha Reddi, while Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, Rep. Roger Marshall and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach will run for the GOP nomination.