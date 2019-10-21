Ex-GOP rep. says Republican buddies will flip on Trump: ‘They do believe he’s a moron’

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh predicted this week that lawmakers from his own party will eventually support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I think he knows it’s coming,” Walsh told CNN’s Brianna Keilar following the president’s remarks to reporters. “He sounded like a frightened baby right there.”

According to Walsh, “even Republicans” are embarrassed by Trump’s failed effort to hold the G7 summit at his Miami Doral resort.

“It’s really important to note, I need to say this, Republicans don’t like him,” Walsh explained. “Republicans in Congress. They don’t like him, they don’t fear him, they don’t respect him. They do believe he’s incompetent, they do believe he’s a moron.”

Walsh, a presidential candidate, went on to say that Republicans do respect Trump’s voters.

“They fear Trump’s voters, and Trump’s voters were bothered by what Trump did,” he said. “That will move them.”

Watch the video below from CNN.