Ex-Trump strategist admits ‘Deep State’ conspiracy is bogus: That ‘theory is for nut cases’

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Steve Bannon has essentially debunked the “Deep State” conspiracy theory he helped popularize.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s White House chief strategist after leading his campaign across the finish line, argues in a new book “Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law” that the conspiracy theory should not be taken seriously, reported The Guardian.

“(The) deep state conspiracy theory is for nut cases,” Bannon told author James B. Stewart. “America isn’t Turkey or Egypt.”

Bannon conceded the U.S. government had a formidable bureaucracy, but he said it was not a hidden conspiracy.

“There’s nothing ‘deep’ about it,” he said. “It’s right in your face.”

Bannon and the Breitbart website he once oversaw have popularized the “Deep State” conspiracy theorizing that government bureaucrats were out to undermine Trump, but he has admitted before the plot was bogus.

“You do realize that none of this is true,” he reportedly told the ghostwriter for a book on the “Deep State” by two Trump allies, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.