Ex-Trump strategist admits ‘Deep State’ conspiracy is bogus: That ‘theory is for nut cases’

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Steve Bannon has essentially debunked the “Deep State” conspiracy theory he helped popularize.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s White House chief strategist after leading his campaign across the finish line, argues in a new book “Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law” that the conspiracy theory should not be taken seriously, reported The Guardian.

“(The) deep state conspiracy theory is for nut cases,” Bannon told author James B. Stewart. “America isn’t Turkey or Egypt.”

Bannon conceded the U.S. government had a formidable bureaucracy, but he said it was not a hidden conspiracy.

“There’s nothing ‘deep’ about it,” he said. “It’s right in your face.”

Bannon and the Breitbart website he once oversaw have popularized the “Deep State” conspiracy theorizing that government bureaucrats were out to undermine Trump, but he has admitted before the plot was bogus.

“You do realize that none of this is true,” he reportedly told the ghostwriter for a book on the “Deep State” by two Trump allies, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.


Inside the web of nutbar conspiracy theories that may finally bring down Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Last weekend, for the first time, one of Donald Trump's former insiders appeared on television and openly discussed the metastasizing Ukraine scandal in clear and concise terms. Former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert appeared on ABC's "This Week":

Bossert was talking about two of the strands of what turns out to be a convoluted set of interlocking conspiracy theories, all of which involve Rudy Giuliani and all of which are, quite frankly, completely nuts.

There's the one about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the "Black Ledger," which forms one strand of the ludicrous "Ukraine framed Russia to help Hillary Clinton" 2016 collusion theory. Manafort knows his way around Ukraine and Giuliani has reportedly been consulting with him in prison, where Manafort is serving time for various felonies he committed during his work there.

‘Case closed!’ Trump declares himself innocent despite damning texts revealed by former Ukraine envoy

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump declared himself vindicated by text messages revealed by his former special envoy to Ukraine, although the communications show the White House pressured the country to investigate Joe Biden.

Kurt Volker met with lawmakers Thursday in closed-door sessions that Republicans say did not yield any substantial evidence of wrongdoing, but the former diplomat turned over text messages showing that Ukraine aid was explicitly tied to investigating the president's political rival.

"The Washington Times, 'Ukraine envoy blows ‘massive hole’ into Democrat accusations. Republicans at hearing find no Trump Pressure,'" Trump tweeted. "The Ukrainian President also strongly stated that NO pressure was put on him. Case Closed!"

