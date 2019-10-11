Ex-Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch swats down Giuliani — tells Congress she never intervened in corruption probes
In her opening statement, Marie Yovanovitch said she wasn’t sure why Rudy Giuliani went after her. According to her statements to Congress behind closed doors, she said that she never tried to interfere in President Donald Trump’s conspiracy against former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
During her testimony, she said she didn’t know Giuliani’s motives but that the anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine could have “stymied” the Giuliani attempts to score lucrative contracts. She denied that she was personally involved in barring any probes into corruption because their anti-corruption efforts were such a serious part of their work for Ukraine.
According to NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian, it was clear the men were doing business with Ukraine at the same time they were trying to uncover dirt on Joe.
“This is essentially the government saying these people were corrupt,” Dilanian said about Giuliani’s associates. “That means there was corruption at the heart of Rudy Giuliani’s inquiry in Ukraine to try to get the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden, to dig up dirt on Donald Trump’s political opponent. Trump is pressing Ukraine to do this, and so is Rudy Giuliani, and he’s in business with these now accused criminals.”
He went on to wonder if crimes were being committed in the course of Giuliani’s efforts to score a natural gas deal in Ukraine and change the board of the gas company. He called it a kind of “mixing of personal profit motive” with digging up dirt on the Biden family.
Watch the report below:
Breaking Banner
‘Trump will be delighted’: Internet shocked Shep Smith is out at Fox News after AG Barr’s meeting with Murdoch
Shepard Smith signed off at Fox News for the last time on Friday. The announcement shocked some of his Fox News colleagues.
The announcement came the day after The New York Times published a bombshell report that Attorney General Bill Barr had met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdock.
‘Completely shocking’: Fox News talent visibly stunned on live TV after Shep Smith’s abrupt departure
It was revealed suddenly Friday that Fox News host Shep Smith was out at the network after a lengthy career.
The resignation came as a shock to other Fox News staff including host Neil Cavuto and White House correspondent John Roberts. Both men seemed shocked and struggled for the right words.
"Wow. I’m Neil Cavuto and like you have a little stunned and a little heartbroken," the afternoon host said. "I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said, just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn’t say Texas at the time. Just lower Manhattan. It -- wow. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again, a bigger more emotionally connected to humankind, you cannot find."
‘You’d have to ask Rudy’: Trump echoes line he gave regarding Michael Cohen — and Cohen ended up in jail
While being peppered with questions from reporters this Thursday over the arrests of two associates of his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump gave the same line he did when he was enveloped in the scandal over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels last year.
"I don't know those gentlemen," Trump said on Thursday. "Now, it's possible I have a picture with them, because I have a picture with everybody."