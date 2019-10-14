Ex-Watergate prosecutor: Trump’s complaints about impeachment are ‘constitutionally unsound’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Watergate assistant counsel Philip Allen Lacovara told anchor Erin Burnett that President Donald Trump has no leg to stand on when he complains about the impeachment process.
“Look, it’s the House. It’s more of a grand jury investigation is how it’s been described, right?” said Burnett. “This isn’t about, you get to have a lawyer and counsel present and all of those things. But this is how they’re going to play the game. They’re going to say it’s unconstitutional, a miscarriage of justice. Is there any truth to it?”
“No, there is no truth to it. It’s a constitutionally unsound argument,” said Lacovara. “One of the things I learned in law school is if you don’t have the facts on your side, argue the law. If you don’t have the law, argue the facts. If you don’t have the facts or the law, you appeal to fairness or equity or something. That’s basically where they are. They are complaining about process even though it’s clear the House does not have any constitutional obligation to use any particular process.”
“The other point one might make is that there is plenty of process going on,” added Lacovara. “These are hearings where people are testifying under oath and as was said by the congressman in your prior segment, the minority party, the Republicans have equal time. So the president’s defenders are having ample opportunity to probe any of the evidence that’s being developed.”
Watch below:
