Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Wisconsin Republican Party leader linked to Giuliani associates indicted and arrested

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael Duffey, a politically appointed Office of Management and Budget official and former director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, is tangled in the new probe against President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the Wall Street Journal found that Duffy was given authority by the White House to hold up the Ukraine aid that President Donald Trump was allegedly holding until Ukraine agreed to help find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While career civil servants put an initial hold on the aid, Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs in OMB, was given the authority for continuing to keep the aid on hold after the career staff began raising their concerns to political officials at OMB, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Journal reported.

Duffy oversaw the process for approving and releasing the funds for foreign aid.

According to allegations, Trump withheld nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine over the summer. When he spoke to the newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, Zelensky said that he was grateful for the past support of Ukraine in the area of defense.

“We. are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps,” Zelensky said. “Specifically we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like you to do us a favor though,” Trump said according to the notes of the call released by the White House.

According to the Journal, putting a political person in charge of such an operation is not a typical decision.

“The involvement of a political official like Mr. Duffey in the apportionment process is unusual, according to several former OMB officials,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duffy resigned from the Wisconsin Republican Party in 2016.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Deutsche Bank expert baffled after company claims it no longer has Trump’s tax returns

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

In a new revelation, Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that the company does not have President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The documents were required by the bank when Trump was applying for loans. In fact, numerous current and former bank executives previously told New York Times financial reporter David Enrich that the bank had portions of the returns for multiple years.

"It is unclear when Deutsche Bank stopped retaining the tax returns," the New York Times said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Embarrassed you’re my senator’: Joni Ernst torn to shreds for whining about Dem impeachment inquiry

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Thursday bitterly complained about House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump -- and was quickly torn to pieces by some angry Iowans.

The controversy began after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) posted a story about Ernst repeatedly refusing to answer reporters' questions about whether they believe it's appropriate for President Donald Trump to lobby foreign governments to launch investigations of his political opponents.

"Republicans are now refusing to answer the simplest question: whether it’s acceptable for a president to pressure foreign countries to undermine our elections," Pelosi wrote. "American elections should be decided by Americans, not by 'favors' from foreign governments."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Embarrassed’ GOP congressman drops his support for ‘despicable’ Trump over his betrayal of the Kurds

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump went off-script during a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdo?an, green-lighting a Turkish military operation targeting the Kurds in Syria. Trump's act shocked top military brass, who viewed the decision as a betrayal of the Kurds, who'd fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops.

Even members of the Republican establishment, who tend to support Trump, were unhappy with the decision.

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus -- who is not seeking re-election -- called the president's decision "terrible and despicable" during an interview on Thursday with KMOX. He further said the he's "shocked, angered and embarrassed."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image