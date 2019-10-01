‘Existential’ threat: Leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg proves just how scared big tech is of Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been among the top three candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, has called for Facebook and other large tech companies to be broken up into smaller companies. Not surprisingly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opposes that idea — and the 35-year-old tech entrepreneur, in leaked audio posted by The Verge, anticipates a possible legal battle if Warren becomes president.
Zuckerberg, in the leaked audio, is heard addressing Facebook employees and saying, “You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies … If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge — and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government.”
The Facebook CEO goes on to say, “But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
In Warren’s view, large tech companies like Facebook have become monopolies — not unlike megabanks or telecom giants — and must be forced to abide by antitrust laws. Warren has stressed that a capitalist economy needs robust competition, and she believes that if large tech companies are broken up into smaller companies, those companies would be forced to compete with one another.
2020 Election
‘Existential’ threat: Leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg proves just how scared big tech is of Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been among the top three candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, has called for Facebook and other large tech companies to be broken up into smaller companies. Not surprisingly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opposes that idea — and the 35-year-old tech entrepreneur, in leaked audio posted by The Verge, anticipates a possible legal battle if Warren becomes president.
2020 Election
The real lesson of Ukraine-gate: Trump will do anything to win in 2020
Amid the impeachment furor, don’t lose sight of the renewed importance of protecting the integrity of the 2020 election.
The difference between Richard Nixon’s abuse of power (trying to get dirt on political opponents to help with his 1972 reelection, and then covering it up) and Donald Trump’s abuse (trying to get Ukraine’s president to get dirt on a political opponent to help with his 2020 reelection, and then covering it up) isn’t just that Nixon’s involved a botched robbery at the Watergate while Trump’s involves a foreign nation.
It’s that Nixon’s abuse of power was discovered during his second term, after he was reelected. He was still a dangerous crook, but by that time he had no reason to inflict still more damage on American democracy.
2020 Election
Fueled by teachers and average donation of $18, Bernie Sanders raised record $25.3 million in third quarter
"Bernie is proud to be the only candidate running to defeat Donald Trump who is 100 percent funded by grassroots donations—both in the primary and in the general."
The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that it raised $25.3 million from 1.4 million individual donations in the third quarter of 2019, the largest fundraising quarter of any 2020 Democratic White House contender thus far.